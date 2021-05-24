The fashion competition survived the City College Cups and made a big difference for these students





For Alicia Figueroa, the third time was the charm.

The City College San Francisco student failed twice when she tried to land a coveted scholarship at FashionSphere, the annual student fashion design showcase hosted by the college’s fashion department.

That changed on Sunday when the design collections of Figueroa, Alysia Chang and Haydee Quesedo took top honors at the 20th annual showcase, earning them two-year scholarships to the city’s Academy of Art University. . “I was finally able to reach my goal of getting the scholarship,” Figueroa said, “which I am delighted to get so that I can continue my studies.” Seven finalists competed for the scholarships. They showcased their fashion collections which took months to design, in a contest that might not come together, as City College was set to shut down its fashion department entirely this year. The fact that he survived in a compromise involving salary cuts for professors turned out to be a particularly exciting gift for the three fellows. Quesedo said this gave her a “huge opportunity” to continue her career as a fashion designer. Students were judged on their “mood boards” showing designs that represented the themes of their collections, as well as work and creativity in their fashions. This year’s FashionSphere was broadcast live on Twitch due to the pandemic, but allowed close family in Figueroa, Minnesota to tune in to watch them win. with the collection she named “Stellar”. It included slim pants and one-sleeve jacket tops, among other designs. Haydee Quesedo’s mother was also listening, from Chile. Quesedo won with her collection of dresses, “Amidst Chaos,” which included chiffon, rayon velvet, and mushroom leather. “We just came here to this country four years ago to see what life would be like here,” Quesedo said. “I had the opportunity to go to CCSF and pursue my passion.” The fashion department was among the programs at risk this spring as the institution sought to fill a $ 35 million shortfall through employee layoffs. Natalie Smith, Director of the Fashion Department of the CCSF, was among 163 full-time faculty members who received pink slips before faculty members agreed to take pay cuts ranging from 4% to 11% to avoid layoffs. The layoffs threatened to eliminate or drastically reduce entire fields of study, including fashion. Smith is the fashion department’s only full-time faculty member. By “everyone coming together, we saved our jobs,” Smith said. Smith said Sunday was “a happy day” for her and the students who spent months of hard work showcasing their designs. The pandemic meant a much more isolated creative process for Sunday’s winners, which was both “a blessing and a curse,” said Alysia Chang, who had spent the past eight years as a dancer, including for the San Francisco Opera House. She has been less able to dance during the pandemic, but has spent most of her time since January on her collection called “Alysian” which drew on her dance training. Students in a normal school year collaborated more in person, but the pandemic reduced the number of opportunities to use classmates as a sounding board, she said, adding, “It was a” solitary process ”. “Normally, we would be together in the classroom exchanging ideas,” Chang said. “But a lot of it felt a lot like personal, one-on-one work and time spent alone. But I think it was also great to have that to trust yourself and follow your initial instincts. Ricardo Cano is a writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @ByRicardoCano







