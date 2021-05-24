Best Dressed Stars – The Hollywood Reporter





More than one musician mentioned on the black carpet at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night that they were thrilled to be out of the house and at an event, and it showed in their style choices, too, many presenters and nominees choosing colorful looks that felt downright festive. . Pink and red were the warm colors of the night, from Alicia Keys in Custom Valentino and Kehlani in Tony Ward Couture to Saweetie in a high-low Giambattista Valli haute-couture gown that quickly created a buzz on Instagram and Twitter. Metallic gold – notably Gabby Barrett in a gold lamé dress by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran and Renee Elise Goldsberry in a metallic asymmetric dress by Dundas – were also among the highlights of the evening. Lots of guys also went for the color and a mix of prints, from the green Fendi suit Nick Jonas wore on the black carpet to the Louis Vuitton looks worn by hip-hop trio Migos, while DJ Khaled wore multiple changes by. his favorite label, Dolce & Gabbana. Here’s a look at the most talked about looks of the night. Saweetie from Giambattista Valli Saweetie wowed in a strapless floral-embellished dress in silk taffeta from Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2021 Haute-Couture Collection. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image posted on May 23, Saweetie poses backstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on May 23, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp)

Rich Fury / Getty Images Alicia Keys in Valentino Alicia Keys wore a custom three-piece look in begonia pink silk-faille from Valentino. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image posted on May 23, Alicia Keys poses backstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on May 23, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp)

Rich Fury / Getty Images Nick Jonas in Fendi Nick Jonas walked the red carpet in tone-on-tone green, wearing a trench-style jacket, a look from the Fendi Fall / Winter 2021 collection. He accessorized with a Richard Mille watch. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Nick Jonas poses backstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp)

Rich Fury / Getty Images Priyanka Chopra at Dolce & Gabbana Priyanka Chopra wore a personalized sheer crystal-embellished dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, as well as a vintage gold-tone metal belt, all from Dolce & Gabbana. She completed the look with LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses backstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp)

Rich Fury / Getty Images Cynthia Erivo in Carolina Herrera Cynthia Erivo wore a custom tiered polka dot dress by Carolina Herrera’s Creative Director Wes Gordon. Todd Williamson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Gabby Barrett in Nicolas Jebran Gabby Barrett shone in an asymmetric draped gold dress from Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran. She finished the look with shoes from Stuart Weitzman and jewelry from Beverly Hills-based designer Dena Kemp. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Cade Foehner poses backstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp) Gabby Barrett

Rich Fury / Getty Images Gabrielle Union in Prada Gabrielle Union wore a Prada dress embellished with sequins and Bulgari jewelry. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Gabrielle Union poses backstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp)

Rich Fury / Getty Images Kathryn Hahn to Thom Browne Kathryn Hahn wore a white silk satin corset with a black silk taffeta toe cap with a black mohair grosgrain single-breasted jacket and masculine-style trousers by Thom Browne. Rich Fury / Getty Images ELLE in Dior ELLE wore a red jumpsuit embroidered with sequins from the Dior Pre-Fall 2021 collection. Migos at Louis Vuitton Hip-hop trio Migos wore looks from Louis Vuitton. The Weeknd at Bottega Veneta The Weeknd sported a Bottega Veneta costume. Renée Elise Goldsberry in Dundas The actress wore an asymmetric gold metal dress with a ruffled neckline by Dundas, with diamonds by Chopard. Kehlani in Tony Ward Kehlani wore a three-piece look in red silk taffeta and sheer mesh adorned with pearls by Tony Ward Spring 2021 Couture and Bulgari jewelry, including a Serpenti Viper necklace of diamonds set in white gold. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image posted on May 23, Kehlani poses backstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on May 23, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp)

Rich Fury / Getty Images Doja Cat in Balmain Doja Cat wore a striped Balmain archive look with Jacob & Co jewelry. Rich Fury / Getty Images DJ Khaled at Dolce & Gabbana DJ Khaled wore Dolce & Gabbana. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: DJ Khaled poses backstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp)

Rich Fury / Getty Images Karol G. in Celia Kritharioti Karol G. wore a custom see-through dress fully embellished with Swarovski crystals from Athenian designer Celia Kritharioti with a crystal thong from The Disco Daddy and jewelry from Anabela Chan. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image posted on May 23, Karol G poses backstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on May 23, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp)

Rich Fury / Getty Images The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of MRC, which is co-owner of Hollywood journalist through a joint venture with Penske Media called P-MRC.







