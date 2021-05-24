Fashion successes and failures of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

8:10 p.m. PDT, May 23, 2021

The Billboard Music Awards always bring out some of the biggest names in music, and tonight’s event was no exception! Now that the awards have been handed out, it’s time to judge some funky fashion. The first one standing? Alicia Keys Valentino three-piece outfit. While it’s certainly eye-catching, we’re not quite sure the jumpsuit was on trend. The star arrived in this daring monochromatic pink ensemble consisting of a crop top, high waisted pants and a dramatic coat with a train for a weird dress-casual couture hybrid. Read on for the best and worst night fashion. RELATED: Fashion Successes And Failures For May 2021

Best dressed star of the night? This honor goes to Gabrielle Union, arrived in this fabulous Prada confection. From the wide plunging neckline to the sequin embellishments, the detail of this model is worth a closer look. RELATED: Fashion Succeeds And Fails For April 2021

On closer inspection, Gabrielle Union’s pretty white Prada dress featured a Prada logo on the left. The unique silhouette pairs perfectly with her high ponytail and she has added equally gorgeous earrings and even more diamond-set jewelry from Bulgari, which we’ll see next. RELATED: Fashion Succeeds And Lacks For March 2021

From a diamond tennis bracelet to numerous stacked rings, Gabrielle Union added an extra touch of sparkle to her Billboard Music Awards look with Bulgari jewelry.

While Machine Gun Kelly looks cool on his own in this stylish suit with an unbuttoned shirt underneath, it was his girlfriend Megan Fox who stole the show. The actress arrived in this form-fitting, strategically placed Mugler number, which featured a halter neckline, dangerous cutouts and a fully sheer skirt.

Almost but not quite! Priyanka Chopra arrived in this semi-sheer Dolce & Gabbana design. It started off strong with those beautiful embellishments along the neckline, but lost us with that dramatic gold belt detail and almost hip-high slit. The star finished off the look with complementary gold sandals and gorgeous dangling earrings, which we’ll see next.

Priyanka Chopra completed her Dolce & Gabbana look with gorgeous dangling earrings from Bulgari that complemented the embellishments of her dress.

You look sharp, Drake! The rapper won Billboard’s Artist of the Decade award and sported this elegant pale gray suit with a white dress shirt, black studded tie and black boots, which paired perfectly with the best accessory of all that smile. megawatt!

We have starry eyes on the adorable black mini dress from Kelsea Ballerini by Nedret Taciroglu. Half-long-sleeved and half-sleeveless, the short dress featured a see-through belly and soft glittering star, moon and heart embellishments. She completed her look with equally chic point-toe pumps.

Kelsea Ballerini didn’t distract from her Nedret Taciroglu minidress with her jewelry. She opted for simple silver hoops that complemented the star and moon embellishments perfectly.

A high-low hem is rarely a fashion statement, and Saweetie’s was unfortunately no exception. The singer arrived in this daring ball gown in a killer peach hue by Giambattista Valli, but the distracting ruffle hem that also showed a glimpse of bright orange tulle underneath got us lost. While we didn’t like the figure, we loved the pink floral embellishments along the bodice, which matched her nails perfectly.

Check out these nails! Saweetie complemented her orange and pink ball gown with these daring hot pink nails and added not one, not two, but four of Anabela Chan’s dramatic rings to the mix.

Pink certainly looked pretty in pink at the Billboard Music Awards! The musician embraced her stage name and opted for this cute hot pink number that featured a plunging neckline, cutouts and a bow at the waist. Next, let’s take a closer look at her matching earrings.

Pink accessorized her pretty pink dress with equally stunning earrings with pink stones and diamonds.

Serve some serious vibes of Beetlejuice? Doja Cat, who arrived in these Balmain coordinates. While we loved the bold black and white stripes, we weren’t fans of the dramatic sleeved crop top paired with high waisted flare pants. And even though it looked like a necklace from a distance, a closer look shows that the star was not wearing a necklace that is only part of the top! Let’s look at this

Once we took a closer look, we realized that Doja Cat’s Balmain crop top was actually halter style, with the large turquoise pattern tying off the top and the circular neckline. From there, she added similarly daring earrings from D’heygere, which featured living plants you have to see to believe.

D’heygere’s wild Doja Cat earrings were actually wild! They included real mini fan palms and Venus fly traps designed by botanical artist Kristen Alpaugh.

The Weeknd certainly cleaned up well! The star arrived in this elegant long Bottega Veneta jacket with shirt, tie, pants and dress shoes for a very neat but chic look.

What’s going on here, Kehlani? The singer’s Tony Ward outfit included a jeweled bralette, a cropped jacket with dramatic puffed sleeves, and a skirt that was subtly sheer at the sides for confusing fashion. Next, let’s take a look at its accessories.

Even though he didn’t like his outfit, Kehlani’s cool diamond snake necklace was part of the set we could definitely support!

Lady in Red! SHE arrived in this phenomenal Christian Dior jumpsuit, which featured red and black sequins and paired perfectly with her black peep-toe pumps, undertones and red lips.

Kathryn Hahn served up a sleepy black carpet look. The star arrived in this simple black and white off shoulder top with black pants, both from Thom Browne, and added pointy tights and loafers. And while the items pair well, it was a forgettable look among the wildest fashion that night.

Chelsea Handler looked lovely in pale yellow, opting for this cute one-shoulder midi dress with a white trim along the neckline. She thoughtfully added matching yellow point-toe pumps to finish off this pastel-hued ensemble.

Where does the dress end and where do the boots begin? We’re still not quite sure, but we do know that Naz Perez’s weird all-red Billboard Music Awards look didn’t land on the results list.

Tina Knowles-Lawson looked fabulous in this ornate costume. Her black pantsuit featured glittering embellishments and a feathered, jeweled belt at the waist. Our only complaint? She inexplicably paired it with dark gray heels.

Yikes! One of our favorite country artists, Gabby Barrett, arrived in this puzzling design, a gold dress by Nicolas Jebran that featured both a one-shoulder silhouette that flowed into a train over the back and a front that featured an asymmetric hem with a slit. Despite the hatred of the dress, we loved these two-tone Stuart Weitzman sandals!

Nick Jonas pledged to go green ahead of his host role at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The musician wore an emerald green jacket and pants with a light green dress shirt from Fendi for the occasion, and added a black t-shirt and boots to the mix for a cool and unexpected look on the black carpet.

Another star serving shades of green? Lena Waithe, who wore a cute mint green Boss costume. She added an emerald green dress shirt underneath and cream loafers to her spring-ready black carpet look.

Lil Rel Howery pulled off this mismatched look, but that didn’t make it a success! The actor’s brown jacket, black t-shirt, checkered pants, and brown and gray boots formed an odd combination topped with a gold chain.

DJ in DG! DJ Khaled arrived in this cool and casual outfit from Dolce & Gabbana, consisting of a polka dot collar shirt with yellow, green and orange embellishments, black pants and yellow sneakers with green laces.

Rocsi Diaz’s sleek black leather dress started off strong. We loved the unique neckline and gathers, but the addition of these armbands transformed this tailoring costume.

Padma Lakshmi sported this elegant white Christian Siriano pantsuit with sparkly embellishments all over. We loved the crisp look which was both polished and fun at the same time, and the way she rocked it without an undershirt and with delicate jewelry instead. Let’s check them out

Who needs a shirt when you have Jacquie Aiche jewelry? Padma Lakshmi sported the jewelry designer’s delicate diamond necklace instead of a dress shirt under her Christian Siriano suit.

Tanya Rad from E! Kissed a mermaid vibe at the Billboard Music Awards. The host donned this Nicole + Felicia mini dress, which looked great on its own, but didn’t pair well with those equally busy electric blue sandals.