Jim Nantz’s call for an unlikely Mickelson PGA Championship win: “Phil beats Father Time!”





In one of the most unlikely and unexpected results in a golf major in a very long time, Phil Mickelson won his second career PGA Championship at the Kiawah Island Ocean Course. Mickelson is 50 years old and, with the victory, became the oldest player to win a major men’s championship, a record that probably won’t be broken anytime soon. (Unless Phil did it himself, to be honest; after this week, it would be hard to rule that out entirely.) It’s been eight years since he last majored (the 2013 British Open), and there is had only had a few close-ups since (the 2014 PGA and the 2016 Briton, in particular.) When Phil tapped for a closing par and a two-stroke victory over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen, Jim Nantz cited Mickelson’s age to say how unlikely that victory was. “PHIL DEFECTS FATHER’S TIME.” pic.twitter.com/24QN2M9xRU – CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 23, 2021 CBS takes a lot of hits for its cover choices and house style, though things have certainly gotten better lately. Today started out a bit slow, with multiple commercial cuts downplaying the impact of some crucial holes at the start of the tour, but it was undeniable that by the end of the telecast CBS did a great job framing the magnitude of what we were seeing. . The sight of fans pouring down the fairway on the 18th, with Mickelson and Koepka (and at one point a CBS cameraman) forced their way through the crowds that had enveloped them on all sides. (Partly thanks to the drone shots, despite Phil’s confrontation with a camera drone yesterday.) Imagine trying to cover a tournament next week. pic.twitter.com/v8KjneIv4E – Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 23, 2021 Well done for the longest-serving major champion of all time. pic.twitter.com/AfRoiqBBe1 – CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 23, 2021 / Verne voice: “OH MY!” pic.twitter.com/sDAs6ZxCzt – Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 23, 2021 So surreal. pic.twitter.com/kRPHdyFbSi – Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 23, 2021 Even earlier today, having a legend like Verne Lundquist on hand paid off when Mickelson found the bunker (sorry, “sand area”) on the fifth par 3, then found the bottom of the cup with his next move. This shot will be remembered FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/nOJ2llkWKf – CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 23, 2021 That final stretch, with the drama clearly focused on just Mickelson and a few pursuers (who would have needed Phil to shift, something Mickelson threatened to force at a few points before recovering), gave CBS the opportunity to really blow things up by zooming the cover on Phil, delivering long 8K tracking shots between the holes, putting viewers right there in the middle of the crowd. The golden hour light by the ocean certainly didn’t hurt either. We have criticized CBS coverage in the past, for valid reasons; they tend to have a hard time keeping up if the leaderboard is packed and compressed, with some rival players falling out of coverage arbitrarily. That wasn’t a problem today, however, and for the last hour or so they delivered what a viewer would have wanted: to tell about Mickelson’s walk as he tried to do something no man could do. ‘had done before. This was the story, and it was well told. What a week and what a victory.







