Anya Taylor-Joy’s Live Saturday Night Fashion





Anya Taylor-Joy's fashion prowess is no laughing matter, even when she's doing duty as the host of Saturday Night Live. The 25-year-old actress took the stage last night as a host for SNLof first show in front of a full audience since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Taylor-Joy is known for her enviable fashion sense and she didn't disappoint when appearing on SNL. NBCGetty Images Taylor-Joy started things on a positive note in her monologue, for which she wore a stunning white Peter Do dress with a jaw-dropping feathered shoulder. She accessorized the look with $ 57,700 worth of Tiffany jewelry, including Tiffany Victoria diamond earrings in platinum, a Tiffany Victoria alternate ring in platinum, a Tiffany T T1 ring in white gold with diamonds and a large Atlas X Closed ring. in white gold. with diamonds, as well as Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. While her monologue look was certainly a highlight of the night, nothing Taylor-Joy wore during her. SNL tenure disappointed in the least and Stylist Law Roach documented her looks (with credits) throughout the show on Instagram. In one of her promotional shoots, Taylor-Joy wore a stunning red Dior dress paired with Christian Louboutin and Vhernier jewelry: Instagram Instagram Instagram In another, she paired a Philosophy outfit with Christian Louboutin for an adorable look: Instagram Instagram In another of her promotional photoshoot looks, Taylor-Joy was stunned in Vivetta: Instagram Instagram Finally, she had this really adorable promo look, in which she paired the Carolina Herrera ready-to-wear with (what else) Christian Louboutin: Instagram Instagram She also wore this adorable Molly Goddard look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry during the show: Instagram Instagram And this Dice Kayek dress: Instagram Instagram The actress ended the evening by bowing in Brandon Maxwell and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. NBCGetty Images Instagram Instagram After the show, she was seen in a feathered coral Alexandre Vauthier couture dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes: Robert kamauGetty Images Instagram Instagram

