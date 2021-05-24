Fashion
Gabby Barrett’s Billboard Awards Dress Needed Cade Foehner’s Help
Gabby Barrett had an amazing global introduction on Sunday Billboard Music Awards where the rising country star was nominated for nine awards, winning three.
Barrett tearfully accepted the award for Best Country Artist, beating country stalwarts such as Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood.
“I’m going to try to stay together as best I can. It’s a really big deal,” Barrett said from the stage, visibly moved. “It means a lot to me.”
The old “American Idol” then burst into tears, adding that she and her team “had been working hard for 10 years” to make it to the Billboard Music Awards.
“I wasn’t supposed to mess up my makeup. Now I have to play it cool,” Barrett added.
But it was the breathtaking gown from “Goldmine” singer Nicolas Jebrangold with a train so long that it took her husband Cade Foehner to put it perfectly on stage that stole the show.
Before Barrett and her larger-than-life performer left the stage, host Rene Elise Goldsberry stopped her, informing the country star that she was also the recipient of Best Country Song for “I Hope.” The remix of the song with Charlie Puth won the best collaboration, its third prize of the evening.
The 21-year-old took to Instagram after the Sunday show to share his enthusiasm.
“I don’t know what to say,” she captioned the post. “Amazing. 3 awards ??????????! Thank you, thank you, thank you. I am blessed beyond measure. A moment that I will never forget!”
Barrett and Foehner, two former “American Idol” contestants, met while competing in Season 16. The two announced last August that they were expecting their first child together.
They got engaged in March 2019 and tied the knot in October. Barrett first became a mother to the couple’s daughter, Baylah May Foehner, who arrived on January 18.
“It’s overwhelming but in the best way,” Barrett said. AND before the show“It’s one of those things it’s hard to put words into, because it doesn’t really feel real.”
“It’s been a crazy roller coaster for the past three years,” she noted, adding that she “will be flying on cloud nine a bit.”
Barrett’s stylist, Tiffany Gifford, explained the exceptional choice of dresses for the “Goldmine” performer.
“It was the first dress she tried on and we knew it was the one. We really wanted to bring it and like Gabby said, ‘Go big or come home’ with the look. “Gifford wrote in an email to USA TODAY. “We wanted to make a statement and do something to commemorate such an achievement in his career.”
