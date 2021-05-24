The wow factor has gone terribly wrong in the 2021 fashion trend that I won’t be doing





If there was a 2021 women’s fashion movie it would be called, Killer Sleeves Attack. Look around, fashionistas across town are threatened from ear to ear by gigantic killer sleeves: their tiny smiling heads wedged between two oversized shades or propped up between an aggressive pair of puffs. I’m not averse to a soft beanbag to spice up her shoulders, but the 2021 puff has a dangerous quality for the head. I have a standard refrain for when a salesperson tries to talk to me in a top or dress that has dramatically fashionable sleeves. I say: I’m sorry, I don’t do silly sleeves. Giant sleeves are all the rage – unfortunately. Credit:AP I have a lot to say this recently because the sleeves are now on steroids. The lampshades, the bursts of power, the dramatic bells of Quasimodo. I’m sure it’s all designed for a bit of the wow factor, but ladies clothes are starting to wear you down instead of the other way around. Along with the head-eating puffs and portable lampshades, there’s also what I like to call The Shapeshifting Trickster, or the drooping gourd shape; it starts off as a normal fitted sleeve, then it transforms into a gourd for a late run into silliness.

I also witnessed a return to Henry VIII, the bag of choice: the sheep sleeve. And, I’m not sure we should look to the Tudors for fashion inspiration. And after? Velvet bloomer pants? Ruffled lizard necklaces? It’s a slippery slope. The tulip sleeve is elegant but impractical. Credit:Donna Demaio But my animal hatred on the spectrum of killer sleeves is the extreme sleeve of the Elvira tulip: these are the sleeves with trumpet horns at the end that sometimes, if the garment is really in fashion, drops halfway to the floor. like something in a Dali painting. And of course, they look stylish if you are standing with your arms at a right angle all night long. But there’s nothing fancy about dipping your sleeves in someone else’s pasta every time you gesture. That’s why the biggest moment in women’s sleep (IMHO) was an unpretentious turn to practice. I’m talking about the early ’90s popularization of the three-quarter sleeve. The moment I remember thinking, it’s weird, it looks like my sleeves have narrowed in the wash. But over time, the three-quarter sleeves won my heart; they keep your ham shanks covered, but you can still get things done without scratching your wrists. But silly sleeves? Killer sleeves? No thanks. I don’t want to go through my day and have someone tell me, Hey, nice sleeves! It’s my wasted day.

