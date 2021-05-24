Greenwashing and deadstock: why the 5-pound fad is destined for landfill

Presented as a sustainable and above all cheaper alternative to mainstream fashion – All5 pounds claims to recycle animal corpses (the unsold stock of major brands) for sale to UK consumers at incredibly low prices.

The company says it is preventing corpses from being buried and is pushing for a more circular economy. The United Kingdom is the fourth largest producer of textile waste in Europe, every Briton throws away around 3.1 kg of textiles every year, and that 1.7 kg of fashion waste is landfilled each year per person.

Our clothing industry is the third largest in Europe, and as consumers we spend around £ 980,500 one year on new clothes.

But could a business that relies entirely on overproduction for profit be genuinely committed to changing the system?

What is the corpse?

In fashion, “deadstock” refers to seasonal clothing lines that will no longer be sold in stores. There is nothing wrong with this garment – only that it is “old fashioned” and with four seasons a year, brands accumulate corpses very quickly.

Often times stores will have warehouses stacked from last season’s collections and these clothes are sent to landfill or shipped to countries to be sold in low cost stores.

“Selling clothes for £ 5 wouldn’t be a profitable sales model if brands took the losses,” says Aja Barber, sustainability activist.

“So I would like to know who suffers this loss, because it will probably be garment workers. If there really are so many dead animals being sold at such low prices month after month, then there is something fundamentally wrong with the system. “

Dead inventory is a problem that many brands face. Ordering more stock than you need may be a simple miscalculation, but the effect of overproduction of clothing on our planet cannot be overstated.

Global production of virgin polyester has doubled since 2000. The process now generates 700 million tonnes of CO2e each year – up to 180 coal-fired power stations. The report predicts that the sector’s emissions could double by 2030. It sees strong and continued growth in the fast fashion industry and an increase in the use of polyester for home textiles, made worse by the influence. of the fossil fuel sector.

But it is also people who suffer from massive overproduction.

In garment factories around the world, factories are required to produce more, for less, which means increased targets on low-paid workers who are only paid for per item of clothing they make. This fuels a culture of overproduction and leaves us with huge piles of unsold and unworn clothing simply going from the factory to the landfill, often in the same countries where it started life.

Greening the problem

Everything5pounds is pushing a sustainability message, but their website makes no mention of circular savings, dead inventory, or even sustainable fashion.

They’ve been trading since 2010, and they’ve never marketed themselves as a fast-fashioned “green” alternative until now. There is clearly no effort to educate their customers on what corpses are or why the overproduction of clothing is such a huge problem for the environment.

So what gives?

“We wrote a slow shopping guide this summer to make-to-order – making sure you never do a single thing that goes to waste,” says the sustainable clothing brand from London. Bird’s song. Recycling corpses is only a small part of the way to close the growing gap in overproduction.

“We never have too much stock because people have to be really sure they want their garment and are prepared to wait a few weeks. But customer feedback has been that because of our production model, people appreciate and treasure their items more. Selling “corpses” that are the result of someone else’s overproduction, unless it was done decades ago, is a very tenuous way to claim sustainability. ”

But fast fashion brands are feeling the heat and looking for ways to bolster their sustainability credentials to attract a new, more eco-friendly market.

Like many industries, fashion has found an easy way to deal with its waste without having to tackle the root cause.

Sell ​​it.

The product of a broken industry

Encouraging consumers to buy more for less is not sustainable. Garment workers are often paid for each garment they make, rather than receiving a salary. Brands are increasing their goals every month, encouraging workers to overproduce as much clothing as possible for less and less money.

Although Everything5pounds is putting these clothes back into the circular economy, by selling inexpensive clothes made with fossil fuel intensive materials for £ 5, it’s giving brands an excuse to keep producing too much. The problem is, consumers are more likely to put cheap clothes in the trash if they think they always went to the landfill.

Animal corpses can be marketed as “leftovers”, but in reality, this is just another pile of inventory available for sale. You could argue that brands might be tempted to overproduce even clothes to maintain a monopoly on garment factories producing every item as low as possible, only to then sell them as “dead stock” to companies like Everything5pounds.

This is not an accident, it is a calculated part of a faulty system.

Deadstock isn’t an inexpensive alternative to shopping on the high streets, it’s a symptom of a bloated clothing industry, where, as always, it’s the workers and the planet that pay the real price.

Whether they know it or not, Everything5pounds is just another outlet for greening the industry.