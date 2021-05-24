Sydney model’s VERY bold underbust dress goes viral

Sydney model’s extreme dress goes viral … as divisive trend continues to dominate influencer world
By Nicole Douglas For Daily Mail Australia
Published: | Update:
The world is going wild for “underboob”.
And a Sydney model took the sultry trend to the next level on Friday, sending her fans into a frenzy while wearing a ‘crazy’ PrettyLittleThing dress.
The 19-year-old influencer, who goes by name Alli on Instagram, wore the outfit that turned heads while attending STAX. sportswear launch at Bondi.
Scroll down for video
Crikey! Aussie influencer @ himynameisalliyah aka Alli turned heads in this very revealing under-the-breasts ensemble at an event in Bondi, Sydney on Friday
The lime green dress featured a crossover neckline that was specially designed so as not to cover Alli’s entire chest.
The set also featured a split thigh to show off its endless pins.
She paired her look with a pair of white stilettos and a Prada bag.
“Double a baby!” She captioned a photo from the event, posing alongside influential colleague Anna Paul.
The lime green dress in question featured a crossover neckline that barely covered her chest. Pictured: Alli with fellow influencer Anna Paul (left)
Saucy: The set also featured a split thigh to show off its endless pins
Obsessed: Fans were left stumped by the ‘crazy’ dress, with a comment: ‘How are you even real? ”
The post received over 113,000 likes on Instagram, with fans gawking at her ‘crazy’ dress.
One fan commented: ‘How are you even real? ”
‘Are you kidding me?’ another wrote, while a third said: “Underboob is unmatched.”
Alli has over 368,000 followers on Instagram and an impressive 990,000 on TikTok.
Don’t move an inch! Instagram model Gabrielle Epstein recently turned heads by showing off plenty of underwear during a beach photoshoot
She’s not the only influencer to have made headlines for her wacky outfit choices in recent weeks.
Instagram sensation Gabrielle Epstein turned heads last month in an equally daring $ 49 set, also from PrettyLittleThing.
The 27-year-old Los Angeles-based Australian model turned out to be a supporter of the underboob trend during a seaside photoshoot.
The “dress” showcased her taut stomach and offered a generous glimpse of the cleavage.
Wow! The ‘dress’ showcased her taut stomach and offered a generous glimpse of the cleavage
