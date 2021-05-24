Married man is ‘horrified’ as he wakes up to drunk woman having sex with him

A woman has been jailed for three and a half years after sneaking into a married man’s bedroom and giving him a blowjob while he was asleep.

Marie Le-Mar, 38, was so drunk that she fell out of bed, and the older man was horrified when he realized the woman who had climbed on him was not his wife, learned a court.

Le-Mar, from Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, took off his clothes and went to the man’s bedroom after returning from a drinking session days before England entered the lockdown of his coronavirus last year.

He was sleeping separately from his wife because of her snoring, and was woken up by a woman trying to have sex with him in pitch darkness.

Prosecutor John Farmer said: “He mistakenly thought it was his wife. The accused tried to shoot him, obviously trying to engage in sex, but she fell out of bed. realized that it was not his wife.

"He came to his senses as he slept soundly, turned on the light and realized that she was drunk and completely naked."







The victim told his wife what had happened, immediately calling the police. While the trio waited for the officers to arrive, Le-Mar threatened to “blow his teeth out,” the court heard.

Le-Mar tried to resist arrest and assaulted a police officer. Body-worn camera footage showed her kicking the officer in the chest with her bare foot, a judge at the Amersham courthouse said.

Following an interview in which she said she could not remember anything, Le-Mar admitted charges of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent; sexual assault; common assault; and assault on an emergency worker.

Defending Derek Johashen said Le-Mar had had a very difficult life since he was seven and had never committed a sexual offense before.





He said: “She has no sexual attraction for this man, it is not something that she would ever consider and she cannot explain why she decided to act this way. She is not. a predator.

“It’s someone who comes by abusing alcohol or drugs, she uses it as medicine.

“Her offensive behavior is due to her drinking. In this particular offense, she was very drunk, so much so that she fell out of bed. Alcohol is never an excuse, but it’s a woman. who hears voices. “

Judge Thomas Rochford told Le-Mar: “Sexual offenses against men are no less serious than sexual offenses against women, the law has gender-neutral terms to achieve equality.

“Covid was a real threat to everyone in the country and that was very relevant as the victim suffered from health issues during his mature years, he was clearly a man concerned about Covid.

“He thought it was his wife before you fell out of bed. The police were called, you abused the woman by threatening to blow her teeth out, and you kicked the officer in her chest.

“It must have been painful for him.”