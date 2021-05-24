5-meter pedestals, an Anna Wintour puppet … COVID-19 has changed fashion show but the runway will survive

Australian Fashion Week, which begins next Monday, is shaping up to be one of the first live fashion shows since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parades will feature the Romance Was Born and Zimmermann labels as well as young designers.

For decades, journalists, editors, buyers, celebrities and taste designers have traveled to Paris, New York, London and Milan twice a year to witness the famous Fashion Weeks, where global and emerging designers present highlights. new collections during fashion shows. Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Moscow have joined these four global fashion centers, as well as Australian cities.

Fashion shows started in the early 1900s. Their main goal has always been to promote and sell new products. (The fundamental rule of fashion is endless change and novelty.) The pandemic has changed things, forcing them online. But the world of high fashion had already experimented with the technology on the catwalks, from launching handbags and dresses attached to drones to presenting a digital spectacle broadcast to viewers wearing 3D glasses.





In the early 2000s, parades were big shows. In 2005, Chanel began to use Pariss Grand Palais as a backdrop on which Karl Lagerfeld envisioned grandiose installations recreating microcosms of everyday life. They included a supermarket; a airline office; a beach, with sand and water; and one library.

In 2008-2009, at the height of the global financial crisis, one track became a giant merry-go-round, carrying oversized pendants, bags and beaded bracelets.

Other luxury brands such as Dior and Dolce & Gabbana have staged shows in exotic venues, such as Marrakech, Mexico City, Capri and Hong Kong, transporting visitors at great expense.

Digital collections and social distancing

Then came COVID-19. It had a huge economic impact, highlighting the fashions environmental and ethically unsustainable practices. Brands that have survived have moved on to digital presentations of their collections with the pandemic forcing designers to think in new ways.

Valentinos Pier Paolo Piccioli, for example, addressed the rules of social distancing by posing 15 models on pedestals up to 5 meters tall and creating elongated silhouettes of couture white dresses. Textile patterns and colors were then projected onto these silhouettes.

In September 2020 in Milan, Jeremy Scott, creator of Moschinos, created a COVID-free fashion show that wiped out both models and the public. Forty miniature puppets, 76 centimeters high, walked the podium between two rows of puppets replacing the audience.

In the first row, a puppet version Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue and fashion power broker, stood out.

In October, Chanel returned to a live show with an audience to showcase spring / summer 2021 ready-to-wear, but a new COVID lockdown in Paris has prevented any further live shows in 2020. Her 2020/21 Haute Couture collection was a digital program broadcast from a castle in the Loire.

Drones and 3D

Yet some major global brands were already showcasing digital alongside physical shows or playing with technology.





In February 2010, Burberry experimented with live streaming of her womenswear collection digitally in 3D in five locations. Journalists and celebrities were invited to private screening spaces in Paris, New York, Dubai, Tokyo and Los Angeles where they watched the show with 3D glasses. The show was inspired by the popularity of the James Camerons film Avatar (2009).

In 2014, Fendi sent three drones to the runway to film a show. The move sparked excitement, but also raised concerns about hyper-surveillance.

In February 2018, meanwhile, Dolce & Gabbana showed their new collection of bags attached to drones. Small drones slid along the runway and over the heads of the audience before leaving the stage for the models.

Considering that the models are often celebrities too, embodying the concept of the designers for the collection, or even the brand, it was a surprising decision. Will the real models be removed in the near future? Will they be replaced by drones, robots or holograms?

The same year, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, floating clothes were sent down the runway attached to drones, producing a ghost effect. The show sparked outrage on social media. The organizers explained that it was to add novelty. However, it was the first time that a fashion show was open to an audience of both men and women, instead of just women. This change may have prompted the use of drones.

Fashion is a big industry commanding officer 2% of global gross domestic product annually. Parades are marketing devices and are here to stay.

In-person audiences will be permitted during Paris Fashion Week in July, and in June in Milan, for men’s collections. The British Fashion Council is also preparing to host smaller, COVID-safe in-person events. Yet brands will continue to experiment with technology in the name of novelty.