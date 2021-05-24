Rare tiaras are next to join the fashion rental market





London, Hancocks jewelry, diamond ring display. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg / Education … [+] Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Educational Pictures / Universal Pictures Group via Getty Images

The fashion rental market has just received its crown, literally. Now brides or for that matter many who can afford it can play princess for a day with Hancock’s new rental service in London. The historic jewelry store in the heart of the English capital specializing in contemporary and vintage jewelry since 1849 now offers historic tiaras for hire for weddings in 2021 and 2022. Events such as popular TV shows Bridgerton and The abbey in the city center as well as “pandemic revenge marriages” have spurred the movement. According to Guy Burton, director, Hancocks London, adult tiaras have seen a notable trend in recent months, in part thanks to period drama. “Downton abbey has definitely created a demand for traditional Victorian and Edwardian pieces, and more recently the Bridgerton effect did something similar, ”Burton said in a statement. Here is how it works. Tiaras can be borrowed for 1 percent of retail value plus VAT for 24 hours. For example, a Victorian tiara circa 1900 with a price of 65,000 British pounds would be rented 650 per day plus VAT. The minimum rate of £ 100 per day plus VAT is applicable despite the total retail value. In addition, the lucky tenant must be able to provide a fully refundable deposit equal to the price of the tiara. Customers should also purchase short term insurance and items should be returned to the store in the condition they were loaned. One of the tiara styles for rent at Hancocks London

Photo courtesy of Hancocks London

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The post-pandemic world is creating demand for overblown weddings, and brides are looking to make their day even more special as many weddings have been postponed due to the coronavirus. “Before, they might have chosen a tiara a little more discreet, but now there’s no way to hold them – and their parents – especially when they discover the option to ‘rent’ a magic piece that ticks. the something old and something borrowed box. The opportunity to wear a piece with provenance becomes sentimental and easy, ”Burton explained. A bonus is that the piece transforms the physical presentation of brides, giving posture a boost with the bride-to-be that adds sparkle to the face due to the sheer carat weight of many of the rare rented tiaras. But not only is the bride thrilled to wear it, the guests are just as excited and the tiara becomes a talking point of the day. He also referred to the surge in buying and selling antique tiaras during the pandemic, notably highlighting an Edwardian tiara of diamonds and rubies that was selling within days of his visit to the store’s website. “In the wake of the pandemic, there seems to be a real emphasis on the ‘buy better’ philosophy, and people are willing to invest money in a substantial piece of jewelry that they can wear forever and then pass on. Versatility is also the appeal of purchasing these headdresses, as many can be converted to be worn as a necklace, brooch, or smaller hair jewelry on multiple occasions. Thus, it is a better quality / price ratio. A selection of what is available can be found on the Hancocks-London website.

