Wilson Sporting Goods wants a piece of the lifestyle clothing action

Wilson Sport stuff Co. wants to be a player in the category of lifestyle clothing.

This week, the manufacturer of sports equipment, clothing and accessories will launch Wilson Sportswear in the United States and China, which seeks to merge sports, fashion and culture. The direct-to-consumer line will be sold exclusively on wilson.com in the United States, and through the WeChat Mini program and other leading brand sites in China.

In addition, Wilson will open its very first outlets at the end of the summer in key markets such as Chicago, New York, Beijing and Shanghai.

For more than a century, Wilson has designed equipment to the specifications required by the world’s greatest athletes, said Gordon Devin, president of Wilson Sportswear. We are delighted to extend our know-how, our history and our heritage to clothing. As athletes continue to redefine themselves, Wilson is redefining the athlete’s uniform, combining the high-end performance expected from Wilson with fresh styles inspired by athletes.

Devin told WWD that the company has been in and out of the sportswear industry throughout its 106-year history. Wilson, which changed hands in 2019 and is now owned by Amer Sports Corp., a subsidiary of Chinese company Anta Sports, looked at its brand and customer base and heard loud and clear from our customers that they love our brand and that they want more from us, he said.

Wilson Sportswear will range from high performance technical products to lifestyle products in clothing, footwear and accessories. This week the company will launch clothing that fits on and off the court. We want to own Saturday and Sunday, Devin said.

Sportswear items are expected to drop every two weeks, with collaborations planned around key moments in sports culture. The range includes a range of sets for men and women, including French terry connections and woven warm-ups. Key styles in the women’s starter range are a Fly Crop sweatshirt ($ 68), Everyday Brami ($ 48), Stance Slim jogger ($ 68), Limitless skirt ($ 58), and Evolution shorts. ($ 48). For men, there’s the Millennium Crewneck Sweatshirt ($ 78), Newport Polo ($ 68), Pitch Short Sleeve Baseball T-Shirt ($ 48), Double Day Workout Short (68 $) and Midway Travel Pants ($ 98).

The clothes come from Italy, China, Taiwan and Japan and are made all over the world.

According to Joelle Michaeloff, head of lifestyle design at Wilson, the company starts with products that include sport and cover an athlete from day to night. The range ranges from sweat-resistant on-court products to sports-inspired products.

It all comes from a place in sport, she says.

Devin said they have collaborations going on, but it’s too early to discuss them.

As for retail stores, Devin spoke about Wilsons’ first leased space in downtown Chicago, which will open later this summer. They are also planning a store later this summer in New York, SoHo, which will measure 7,000 square feet and include equipment and clothing. It’s a place of fun and play, sport and Wilson and community, he says.

Today, Wilsons’ two most important sports from a revenue perspective are baseball and tennis. The five major sports he focuses on are baseball, tennis, soccer, basketball, and golf. In addition to the starting lineup, Devin said each dress style is tied to a specific sport through performance or inspiration. Each product takes into account that specific sport, how it achieves it, what it plays, what it plays with, and how it uses the product.

For example, there are tennis pieces on the court with ball storage that also allow the wearer to carry their phone when leaving the court. There is also a sweater that can be worn on and off the court.

Wilson has manufactured a very small amount of performance tennis products in the past. We cut them down and turned them into sportswear, Devin said.

In the first two seasons they developed more into tennis than golf, but as the line grows and evolves, the clothing for golf will increase.

Overall, the lifestyle collection sells for $ 40 to $ 100, with the sweet spot between $ 50 and $ 100. Sizes range from XS to XL for women and from XS to XXL for men. At this time, there are no smaller or larger sizes. The line is launched with 100 stock management units. There is a W logo on the clothing, and there is a range of badges that honor Wilsons’ heritage.

Devin sees children’s clothing as an opportunity, but Wilson isn’t taking it in 2021 or 2022.

While browsing through previous Wilsons catalogs, they came across different striped layouts and used them in the starting lineup. There are small details like exclusive stitches and seams that connect to the equipment.

With the launch of Wilson Sportswear, the company is also expanding its network of advisory staff, which includes more than 10,000 professional athletes, coaches and education professionals, to include those who intersect with sports culture. Members include Beija Velez, designer, stylist and model; Kelley James, musician, and Jahmal Cole, founder and CEO of My Block, My Hood, My City, among others.

When asked to describe who she thinks the Wilson Sportswear customer was, Michaeloff said, “We’re talking internally about this 28-year-old. He’s the inner athlete, someone who grew up loving sports, playing sports. When you play sports, you are wired in a certain way. You are ready for very big things.

We made a lot of decisions based on this 28 year old mindset. The athlete is sometimes motivated by his sport. When their sport no longer defines them, they are forever the athlete, she said.

