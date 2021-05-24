Global ethical fashion industry until 2030 – With Christian Dior, Nike and Adidas among others

Bloomberg

Inside the race to avert disaster at China’s biggest bad bank

(Bloomberg) – It was past 9 p.m. on Financial Street in Beijing by the time the character inside the Huarong Tower picked up an ink brush and, with trained strokes, began to put characters on Another grueling work day was coming to an end for Wang Zhanfeng, entrepreneur, Chinese Communist Party official and, less fortunately, a replacement for a man who had been executed very recently. On that April night, Wang said. been seen relaxing as he often does in his office: practicing the art of Chinese calligraphy, a form that expresses the beauty of classical characters and, it is said, the nature of the person writing them. mastery takes patience, resolve, skill, and composure, and Wang, 54, needs all of these and more. For here on Financial Street, a few steps from the imposing headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, a dark drama unfolds behind the mirrored facade of the Huarong Tower. How this plays out will test China’s vast, debt-ridden financial system, the technocrats scrambling to fix it, and foreign banks and investors caught in the middle. Welcome to China Huarong Asset Management Headquarters Co., the troubled crown corporation. For months, Wang and others have been trying to clean up the mess here in Huarong, an institution that literally sits at the center of China’s financial power structure. To the south is the central bank, manager of the world’s second largest economy; in the southwest, the Ministry of Finance, the main shareholder of Huarongs; less than 300 meters to the west, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, charged with protecting the financial system and, recently, ensuring that Huarong has funding support from state banks until ‘at least in August. of how Huarong is making good on some $ 41 billion borrowed from the bond markets, most of it taken out under Wangs’ predecessor before he was trapped in a sweeping crackdown on corruption. Long-time ruler Lai Xiaomin was put to death in January, his formal presence expelled from Huarong until his share certificates were signed, and the bigger issue is what all this might portend for the financial system of nations and the efforts of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to centralize control, curb years of risky borrowing and bring order to the financial house of nations. They are damned if they do and damned if they don’t, said Michael Pettis, a finance professor at Peking University and a Beijing author. Avoiding the Fall: China’s Economic Restructuring. Bailing out Huarong would reinforce the behavior of risk-ignorant investors, he said, while a default puts financial stability at risk if a chaotic bond market revaluation ensues. What is going on inside the Huarong Tower? Given the stakes, few are prepared to debate this issue publicly. But interviews with people who work there, as well as with various Chinese regulators, provide insight into this storm.Huarong, in simple terms, has been in the midst of a crisis since delaying its 2020 results, eroding investor confidence. . Executives expect to be summoned by government officials at any time whenever market sentiment deteriorates and the price of Huarong’s debt drops again. Wang and his team are to provide weekly written updates on Huarongs operations and liquidity. They turned to state-owned banks, pleading for their support, and reached out to bond traders to try to calm nerves, with little lasting success. In public statements, Huarong repeatedly insisted that his position was ultimately solid and that he would honor his obligations. Bank regulators had to approve the wording of these statements, another sign of the gravity of the situation and, ultimately, officials, and then regular hearings with the finance ministry and other powerful financial bureaucracies nearby. Among the items usually on the agenda: possible plans to part ways with various companies in Huarong. Executives in Huarong are often held on hold and, according to people familiar with the meetings, tend to have only one limited access to senior officials of the CBIRC, the banking supervisor. The main financial watchdog chaired by Liu He, Xis the right-hand man for overseeing the economy and financial system has requested briefings on Huarong’s situation and coordinated meetings between regulators, officials said. regulations. But he has yet to communicate to them a long-term solution, including whether to impose losses on bondholders, officials said. Representatives of the People’s Bank of China, CBIRC, Huarong and Ministry of Finance did not respond to requests for comment. Mid-level party official with a PhD in finance from China, renowned Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, Wang arrived at the Huarong Tower in early 2018, as the corruption scandal devoured the city. giant asset management company. He is seen within Huarong as low-key and down-to-earth, especially compared to the former head of the company, Lai, a man once known as the God of Wealth. distant outposts, listened on April 16 as Wang reviewed the quarterly figures. He said the fundamentals of the company have improved since taking office, a view shared by some analysts but insufficient to pacify investors. But he had little to say about what worries so many: plans to restructure and consolidate the giant company, which has pledged to clean up within three years of its takeover. collection on doubtful assets and improvement of risk management. The employees were silent. No one asked a question. One employee described the atmosphere in his region as “business as usual”. Another said that colleagues at a subsidiary in Huarong feared the company could not pay their salaries. There is a growing rift between the old and the new guard, a third staff member said. Those who survived Lai and saw their pay drop year after year have little confidence in the turnaround, while newcomers are more optimistic about the opportunities offered by the leadership change. arrested, a bank that had a branch in the building had to be bailed out to the tune of $ 14 billion. Dark humor aside, a rough consensus has started to emerge among senior executives and mid-level regulators: Like other key state-owned companies, Huarong still seems to be seen as too big to fail. Many have come back with the impression and is that, for now, at least, the Chinese government will support Huarong. At least, these people say, no serious financial uproar, like a default by Huarong, is likely. be allowed as the Chinese Communist Party prepares a national performance to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1. These festivities will give Xiwho, who has positioned himself to stay in power indefinitely, an opportunity to consolidate his place among China’s most powerful rulers, including Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Huarong is far from at fault, the editor-in-chief of Caixin Media wrote in an opinion piece on Saturday. Neither the finance ministry nor Chinese regulators would allow it, Ling Huawei wrote. What will come after this patriotic July 1 outpouring is uncertain, even for many inside the Huarong Tower. Liu He, vice premier of China and chairman of the powerful Financial Stability and Development Committee, does not seem in a hurry to impose a difficult solution. Beijing’s silence began to rattle local debt investors, who until about a week ago seemed insensitive to the sale of Huarongs offshore bonds. , but requires government intervention, according to Dinny McMahon, an economic analyst for Beijing-based consultancy Trivium China and author of the Great Debt Wall of China. We anticipate that foreign bondholders will be required to take a haircut, but it will be relatively small, he said. It will be designed to signal that investors should not assume that government support translates into carte blanche support. For now, in the absence of direct orders from the summit, Huarong has been caught in the midst of interest. competitors between various state-owned enterprises and government bureaucracies. China Investment Corp., the $ 1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, for example, has rejected the idea of ​​taking a controlling stake in the finance ministry. CIC officials have argued that they don’t have the bandwidth or ability to fix Huarongs’ issues, according to people familiar with the matter. The People’s Bank of China, meanwhile, is still trying to decide whether to follow through on a proposal that would see her assume more than 100 billion yuan ($ 15.5 billion) in questionable assets from Huarong, the people said. ITC also did not respond to requests for comment. The banking regulator bought Huarong for a while, negotiating a deal with public lenders, including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., that would cover any funding needed to repay it. the equivalent. 2.5 billion dollars due in late August. By then, the company aims to complete its financial statements for 2020 after scaring investors by missing deadlines in March and April. The way China deals with Huarong will have wide ramifications for the perception of global investors and the confidence in Chinese state-owned enterprises, said Wu Qiong, Hong Kong-based executive director at BOC International Holdings. If defaults resulted in a reassessment of the level of government support assumed in the credit rating of SOEs, it would have a profound impact on the offshore market. The announcement of a new addition to Wangs’ team highlights the issues and, for some insiders, provides a measure of hope. Liang Qiang is a permanent member of the All-China Financial Youth Federation, widely regarded as a pipeline for preparing future leaders for financial state-owned enterprises. Liang, who arrived in Huarong last week and will soon assume the role of chairman, has worked for the other three big state asset managers that were created, like Huarong, to help clean up bad debts from national banks. . Some speculate that this suggests a larger plan: that Huarong could be used as a model for how authorities approach these other sprawling, debt-ridden institutions. Meanwhile, inside the Huarong Tower, a key element remains. fixed in the busy schedules of senior executives and rank. -and-classify employees in the same way. It is a monthly meeting, the subject of which is considered vital for the rebirth of the Huarongs: the study of the doctrines of the Chinese Communist Party and the speeches of President Xi Jinping. (Updates to mention the Caixin editors’ opinion piece on the topic.) More articles like this are available at bloomberg.com