Dresses of Sorrow deliver domestic violence message to Canberra

Frustrated frontline workers in the Hunter Valley met with MPs on Parliament’s lawns in Canberra on Monday to protest inaction on violence against women.

Kelly Hansen, executive director of Nova for Women and Children, said each of the 150 pieces of clothing in the Dresses Of Sorrow collection commemorated a woman killed by domestic violence since 2016.

“Meanwhile, we have an abundance of dresses, which is horrible, it’s heartbreaking,” Ms. Hansen said.

“When you see them all in place and you know what’s going on in the community, you know what’s going on in this country, we have to bring that harder to the attention of our governments to make changes.”

She told MPs that the recent federal budget did little to address the housing crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly Hansen, CEO of Nova for Women and Children, describes the housing situation in the Hunter as a humanitarian crisis. ( ABC Newcastle: Anthony Scully

“If they are fleeing domestic violence, their only choice is to continue living in violence, or to face poverty and homelessness, which is not a choice at all,” Ms. Hansen said. .

“[It’s]emerging as a humanitarian crisis, the housing crisis. “

Raelene Hopkins, of the Warlga Ngurra Women’s and Children’s Shelter, said workers gathered the dresses and left them in parliament in frustration.

“We wanted to share the burden with our leaders across the country, bring it to Canberra,” Ms. Hopkins said.

“We want to be heard and we want action.”

Warlga Ngurra Women’s and Children’s Shelter Director Raelene Hopkins says it’s time to act. ( ABC Newcastle: Anthony Scully

Hunter Women’s Services is calling for action to reduce domestic violence-related deaths, especially around investments in social housing.

“Women have always been, I guess, on the back burner when it comes to finding affordable and safe housing,” Ms. Hansen said.

“It’s worse, it’s terrible, it’s scary. I’ve been in this business for 35 years and I’m scared because we have nothing to offer.”

Peree Watson of Got Your Back Sista held up a dress made of flowers adorned with the names of victims of domestic violence.

“What initially looks like an absolutely gorgeous dress with these pretty flowers on it is so tragic,” Ms. Watson said.

“Each of these flowers is named after a woman who lost her life. This lady, something so beautiful, something so tragic. But we have to remember what happened to her to make a difference.”

Peree Watson of Got Your Back Sist in a flower dress with the name of a victim of domestic violence. ( ABC Newcastle: Anthony Scully

Rachel Bond from the School of Humanities and Social Science at the University of Newcastle spoke about a dress she made for Dresses of Sorrow in 2016.

“I was given the details of a certain lady and then I researched her online and then I really sat down and thought about it as it was over a period of several days, maybe even days. weeks, to try to find the best way to honor and remember her ”. Mrs. Bond said.

The groups behind the Dresses of Sorrow collection want voices to be heard. ( Provided: Got Your Back Sista

“I chose to embroider flowers, and in the 16 Days of Activism to End Violence Against Women, there was a flower for every woman who had been killed by violence in 2016 that year.

“So it was to honor a woman but also all the other women who had lost their lives.

“Violence against women has just not been taken seriously enough. Not at the local community level, nor at the state or government level.

“And so it was really powerful to be able to make that one dress but to think about the impact it might have on women in the future.”