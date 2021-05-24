Fashion
Dresses of Sorrow deliver domestic violence message to Canberra
Frustrated frontline workers in the Hunter Valley met with MPs on Parliament’s lawns in Canberra on Monday to protest inaction on violence against women.
Key points:
- Dresses of Sorrow collection remembers 150 women killed by domestic violence since 2016
- Frontline workers representing organizations working with women and children fleeing domestic violence delivered the dresses to Canberra
- Women’s services call for action to reduce domestic violence-related deaths, especially around investments in social housing
Kelly Hansen, executive director of Nova for Women and Children, said each of the 150 pieces of clothing in the Dresses Of Sorrow collection commemorated a woman killed by domestic violence since 2016.
“Meanwhile, we have an abundance of dresses, which is horrible, it’s heartbreaking,” Ms. Hansen said.
“When you see them all in place and you know what’s going on in the community, you know what’s going on in this country, we have to bring that harder to the attention of our governments to make changes.”
She told MPs that the recent federal budget did little to address the housing crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“[It’s]emerging as a humanitarian crisis, the housing crisis. “
Raelene Hopkins, of the Warlga Ngurra Women’s and Children’s Shelter, said workers gathered the dresses and left them in parliament in frustration.
“We wanted to share the burden with our leaders across the country, bring it to Canberra,” Ms. Hopkins said.
“We want to be heard and we want action.”
Hunter Women’s Services is calling for action to reduce domestic violence-related deaths, especially around investments in social housing.
“Women have always been, I guess, on the back burner when it comes to finding affordable and safe housing,” Ms. Hansen said.
Peree Watson of Got Your Back Sista held up a dress made of flowers adorned with the names of victims of domestic violence.
“What initially looks like an absolutely gorgeous dress with these pretty flowers on it is so tragic,” Ms. Watson said.
“Each of these flowers is named after a woman who lost her life. This lady, something so beautiful, something so tragic. But we have to remember what happened to her to make a difference.”
Rachel Bond from the School of Humanities and Social Science at the University of Newcastle spoke about a dress she made for Dresses of Sorrow in 2016.
“I was given the details of a certain lady and then I researched her online and then I really sat down and thought about it as it was over a period of several days, maybe even days. weeks, to try to find the best way to honor and remember her ”. Mrs. Bond said.
“I chose to embroider flowers, and in the 16 Days of Activism to End Violence Against Women, there was a flower for every woman who had been killed by violence in 2016 that year.
“Violence against women has just not been taken seriously enough. Not at the local community level, nor at the state or government level.
“And so it was really powerful to be able to make that one dress but to think about the impact it might have on women in the future.”
