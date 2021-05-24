Everyone from Gucci to Louis Vuitton is banking on digital fashion. He

In a cliffside setting with lush greenery, DressX co-founder Daria Shapovalova models a perfectly tailored denim jumpsuit with horn buttons and brass trims. Made by Soorty, a manufacturer that produces denim for top brands like Calvin Klein and Zara, her jumpsuit is one of hundreds of thousands of garments made at their factories in Pakistan this year. While research has shown denim production to be one of the most polluting and resource-intensive activities in the fashion industry, Shapovalova’s particular garment does not have the same weight. Its combination is purely digital, created through software intended to be showcased on platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat.

Digital fashion has grown in recent years and represents a tremendous opportunity for designers and consumers. But there is a real danger that this repeats many of the pitfalls of traditional fashion, especially when it comes to discrimination and access. While digital fashion brands by default engage in more environmentally sustainable practices, the majority of them do not actively address the fundamental inequalities that begin in design and production. As digital fashion is ingrained in gaming, it is becoming more and more mainstream. Just recently the wardrobe options of the very popular video game Animal crossing, for example, got a major upgrade when H&M announced a recycled clothing line in collaboration with Games of thrones star Maisie Williams. In short, digital fashion has been given a new role, more mainstream, which is also increasingly part of the daily life of non-amateurs. Miquela, the self-proclaimed robot influencer who has collaborated with brands such as Apparis and Givenchy, has been instrumental in advancing digital fashion on Instagram since 2016. Since then, a slew of computerized influencers have also joined the scene, and a plethora of filters have been added to the app, all of which have been adopted by H&M and other major retailers as a way to capitalize on the promise of a new, fairer future.

After all, IRL fashion is inherently unfair. It is one of the most productive industries, and it is prohibitive on the consumption side. Garment workers often receive wages so low that they are called “starvation wages”; meanwhile, some clothes are so expensive that they prevent a large part of the population from buying them. Throughout history, there have been many attempts to democratize the system – notably fast fashion – but none of these efforts have been entirely successful so far, and they come with their own. own problems. Digital fashion is the latest attempt, and it presents the opportunity to transform fashion, not only by limiting the environmental footprint, but by making items considerably more accessible. The prices of digital clothing and accessories are only a fraction of their real counterparts. A pair of ISDKV virtual sneakers currently costs around $ 14, while a similar set from a sustainable brand such as Allbirds costs at least $ 100. These lower prices break down financial barriers to entry for those who want to consume fashion but have limited resources. That’s a huge benefit that sustainable IRL fashion brands struggle to deliver, ultimately fueling a system that stigmatizes low-income people who can’t access more expensive ‘slow’ fashion. In this regard, digital fashion is also bridging the physical gap between retailers and consumers. A customer in Paris who purchases the latest DressX digital collection does not need to travel to Kiev, where the studio is based, to try on the clothes. All they have to do is upload a photo that they want their digital clothes to showcase, choose the clothes, and go to the checkout page. DressX then adapts the pieces to their image, and it’s ready in less than 24 hours.

Accessibility is also improved with more sizing opportunities that can address a very diverse spectrum of genders, sizes and (disabilities). Ready-made clothes can be a source of physical discomfort and frustration, as they tend to be designed for cisgender, non-disabled consumers, and typically up to a size 18 (or XL). This type of exclusionary shopping affects people who wear extended waists as well as LGBTQIA + and disabled people, who often do not find comfortable, functional and stylish pieces to wear, which contributes to feelings of inadequacy and inadequacy. rejection, including body dysmorphia. Digital fashion, on the other hand, provides a safe space to experiment with different styles that can define and articulate who they are. It can serve as a way to establish identity, social relationships and communities. But while digital fashion promises to become an important tool for achieving the diversity of representation of disadvantaged, marginalized and minority groups in society, it also has limitations that are barely addressed in contemporary discourse. Access to education is one of them. Digital fashion design requires a unique skill set that draws from both the worlds of technology and fashion. On the one hand, these designers must be trained and able to use programming languages ​​and various software programs, including high-end video game engines and hardware. Not only can the cost of the necessary tools be prohibitive, learning how to use them can also be expensive and time consuming. At the same time, for digital clothing to fit accurately and realistically, digital fashion designers must have a solid understanding of anthropometry (measurements of the human body), ergonomics, and the properties of real materials. that they are trying to imitate. . In addition, an important but little-known question concerns that of the creators of digital modes. Since this is a new category of jobs, there are no reliable statistics on the demographic makeup of digital fashion designers. However, statistics on related jobs indicate that those who create digital clothing are not from the same groups as the marginalized groups for whom digital fashion could be a game-changer. Career development website Zippia found that in the United States, only 25% of software engineers (a subset of which are actively designing fashion) are female, and nearly 54% are white. Statista’s global figures are even more disparate; they found that only 8% of software developers are female, and only 1.2% are non-binary, gay, or gender non-conforming.

If one of the main arguments in favor of digital fashion is its ability to serve the marginalized, what happens when its development is in the hands of those from extremely socio-economically advantaged backgrounds? The Digital Fashion Institute (IoDF), a digital fashion studio and retailer, explained why these issues are major obstacles to the industry’s healthy advancement in an online interview. “The biggest challenges in the industry are the current pitfalls in the IRL fashion industry. In short, if we reflect them, we are lost! »The state of its founders. Recognizing these issues, founders Cattytay and Leanne Elliott Young are taking action to help it grow on a socially conscious path. At the heart of the IoDF’s mission is its promotion of queer 3D designers, women, and ethnic and racial minorities in digital fashion design. “The fashion industry as a whole is steeped in tradition: body types, gendered fashion weeks, design processes and the retail sphere. Let’s build a different version of this tradition! A significant part of this work sets the stage for marginalized gender identities to thrive in the tech sector by amplifying their voices. Unless the digital fashion industry sets some standards when it is in its infancy, its future may not be that different from the reality of IRL fashion today.