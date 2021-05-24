Holly Willoughbys This Morning outfit today: Where to buy her denim dress

Whether you are personally enamored with her style or not, there is no denying that Holly Willoughbys This morning the outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself and today looks no different.

Last week, Holly went for a recycled outfit, sporting a pair of Zara culottes previously worn on the show alongside a boldly patterned yellow blouse from another of her favorite brands, LK Bennett.

And for today’s look, she once again opted for pieces entirely from the high street: a denim midi dress from Warehouse.

While many of us have shied away from denim over the past year in favor of elastic belts, this piece is the perfect creative way to reintroduce it into our regular wardrobe rotation. We also love that it has puffed sleeves, a continuing trend that is still going strong.

Key pieces to a celeb’s wardrobe often sell out quickly in a phenomenon called the Holly Effect, so if you want to recreate the look, here’s how to get your hands on the entire outfit before it disappears. rails.

Read more:

You can trust our independent roundups. We may earn commissions from some retailers, but we never allow this to influence choices. These revenues help us fund journalism through The independent.

Where does Holly Willoughbys’ outfit come from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughbys’ outfit today is a master class in street dressing. The buttoned midi dress features puffed sleeves and a self-tie belt to accentuate the waist, a silhouette the presenter is known to love and the best of all his offerings right now.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Warehouse)

All denim hails a fabric that transcends ages, genres and styles. We love this midi dress Holly wears today thanks to its fitted silhouette and long sleeves. The perfect thing to wear on a Blue Monday.

Buy now

Is Holly Willoughby wearing her own clothes this morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This morning who works with her to create her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Talk to red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit doesn’t always come naturally for a long time, i was pretty ignorant she admitted and although her Instagram feed when she isn’t working says otherwise, featuring a range equally stylish outfits in our books, which is probably why she turns to the expertise of on-screen professionals.

Who is stylist Holly Willoughbys?

Danielle Whiteman became regular Holly Willoughbys This morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith Danielle is a former assistant to Angies, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with transforming Hollys into a national fashion icon in recent years: Holly was open to new ideas, she explained in an interview with YOU magazine. The main thing I wanted to do was give it more color so we tried everything and went from there. I remember she said, I had my kids. I just need to change it.

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Hairstylist Holly Willoughbys is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This morning and Dancing on the ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler said it was used on presenters’ hair for this signature swish, including Batiste Dry Shampoo, T3 Curling Clips, and Daily Hair Repair Avedas Damage Remedy (26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse Ambassador, and during the lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Baby’s natural blonde shade of the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls School. She now lives in South West London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Coupon codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for other ways to add denim to your wardrobe? These are the best sustainable brands to know

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click the links and purchase the products, but we never allow this to change our coverage. Reviews are compiled from a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.