His world of Ryan MurphysHalston lives there

The penultimate episode of Halston, a five-part bio-pic series on Netflix, opens not with a bang but with a growl. It’s the late seventies and Roy Halston Frowick is America’s most famous fashion designer, creating luxurious dresses with clean lines and hawking everything from perfume to luggage to carpet. In a quickly edited montage, Halston arrives at Studio 54 with an entourage including Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez) and Italian jeweler Elsa Peretti (Rebecca Dayan) in front of an enthusiastic crowd of wannabes and paparazzi; he hosts an orgy at his Upper East Side townhouse; he holds a fashion show in a skyscraper overlooking the city center; he impulsively buys a beachfront resort in Montauk. This is all marked not just for a driving discobeat, but for the repetitive whistling of cocaine that disappears into Halstons nostrils faster than the drug can be lined up. But how long can he go on?

Not for a long time. The series, which is based on the 1991 Steven Gainess biography of the creator, traces Halstons’ dizzying rise from a sad farm boy growing up gay in the Midwest to a Bergdorf Goodman milliner to an internationally beloved fashion designer and eventual downfall. . After licensing his name to JCPenney in 1982, Halston lost control of his business and retired from the limelight. In 1990 he died of AIDS. The show doesn’t dwell on the physical decline of the Halstons, however; he is much more interested in the creator during his most productive, albeit self-destructive, period.

The series was created by fellow Midwestern gay Ryan Murphy, one of television’s most prolific forces. Like Halston, Murphy grew up in Indiana and his name has become synonymous with industry dominance. Over the past two decades, his shows have included the Fox musical series Glee, the FX anthology programs American Horror Story and American Crime Story, the drag-ball drama Pose (also on FX) and, after signing around three – one hundred million dollar contract with Netflix, in 2018, of period shows like Ratched and Hollywood. The projects have varied in quality, but Murphy has maintained, through multiple networks, a unified artistic vision that is entirely his own. To end up like Halston is surely his worst nightmare.

Murphys’ word for the overall tone of his shows is baroque, and by that standard, Halston is the Platonic ideal of a Ryan Murphy’s show. The series is propulsive and lively and over the top, with rapid changes between melodrama and farce. When it is revealed in Episode 4 that a mad Mamaroneck died in a vent while trying to sneak into Studio 54, worst of all, the Halstons crew decide, is that the victim was wearing a outfit designed not by him but by his rival Calvin Klein.

Ewan McGregor, who plays Halston, happily tears up that kind of selfish tickle. Fuck Jackie Kennedy, he whistles in his deserted hat salon at the start of the first episode. (Halston designed his inaugural pillbox.) She killed mestops while wearing hats. The acting can be a bit over the top, but it’s also often the hallmark of a Murphy’s production, where famous people in real life are portrayed by well-known actors pouring it out on a thick celebrity replicating the tics. of another. A big draw for The People v. OJSimpson was to see John Travolta do lawyer Robert Shapiro. If you’re looking for a more low-key portrayal of the creator, then check out Frdric Tchengs’ documentary Halston from 2019, which captures calmer elements of the man, such as his romantic relationship with his niece. If you’re looking for a good time then turn on the Murphys Show to watch McGregor do Halston in a black turtleneck, slicked back hair and sunglasses, a cigarette between his fingers as he loungs in his living room in sunken designed by Paul Rudolph, a bitch fucks you ready on the tip of her tongue.

Surface pleasures have a lot of appeal, there is nothing wrong with watching beautiful people in beautiful clothes interacting with each other while drinking and drugs in beautiful rooms and, certainly, concentrating. about the shape and appearance of things, rather than exploring their depth, makes a lot of sense for a biography on Halston, a man who seems to have lived for the superficial. The Murphys team has made painstaking efforts to replicate the world the designer has inhabited. In Halstons Montauk’s house, the books in the library have been turned inward, presumably to achieve a nicer monochromatic look, which is also how the library is portrayed in the show. But even the Halstons designs, known for their flowing minimalism, sometimes they were made with just one seam only looked simple. In Tchengs’ documentary, a fashion curator notes that the pattern of a seemingly simple dress is, in fact, as intricate as a Cuisinart blade. Likewise, Halstons psychology and its relationships must have been complex things, or at least more complex than the show suggests.

The series suggests, through a handful of flashbacks from the Depression era (which remind me, to me, of Mad Men’s Don Draper-as-Dick Whitman moments, still the weaker, more formulated parts of this great show), that Halstons’ original injury to his mothers brutal treatment from his father a violence that seems at least in part related to his acceptance of his son’s sexuality. You’re far too special for this place, mother to child says, a fresh bruise on her cheek, as she admires a hat decorated for her with feathers plucked from the family’s henhouse. A lot of the lines have a quality of saying rather than showing: one of the Halstons lovers says: Men like us, we come here from a far away place to make ourselves up, to do something with nothing. Later, Halston refers to his circle of friends as a bunch of queers, monsters, and girls who haven’t grown up yet. This is pretty much all that we discover about the secondary characters, which is a shame. Dayan, as Peretti, muse of Halstons, has a nimble elegance, and David Pittu, as illustrator Joe Eula, his right-hand man, adds a little warmth to a clique that could make your blood spill; Most of the time, however, they serve as buffers for McGregors’ exaggerated height.

As I watched, I thought back to The Assassination of Gianni Versa, the second installment in the Murphys American Crime Story franchise, which told the story of another of the 20th century’s most important designers. What made this show extremely complex, however, was not the portrayal of Versace (here, too, we got flashbacks of mom advising her son, this time in Calabria: Success only comes with hard work. .. that’s why it’s special) but that of its killer, Andrew Cunanan. Aside from being a murderer, Cunanan, a fighter obsessed with appearances, was reminiscent of Halston, though the series portrays him all the more particularly in his quirk and desperation: his contentious, tortured, and often violent with her parents, friends, and lovers felt textured and unpredictable, in a way that made for a television that was both good and convincing. In the new series, Murphy maintains such control over the designer world that Halston is unable to breathe as the subject. It never becomes trulystrange or surprising.

Sick with AIDSstripped of his belongings, Halston spends his last days walking up and down the west coast by his valet. In the latest episode of the series, the designer sits on the edge of the Pacific Ocean, wearing a white wool cardigan layered over a white turtleneck sweater, cane in hand. Years ago, I was looking over there, and I was looking at blue, and I thought, what can I do with that blue? he remembers. My mind started racing, thinking about what collection I could do … But now I just think about what a pretty blue it is. Nice is a lot, but it’s not enough.