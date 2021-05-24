Read the state of retail in quarterly fashion reports

There is no perfect read on this extraordinary moment in retail history, but Walmart Inc., Target Corp., Ralph lauren Corp., VF Corp. and Macys Inc. together gave some sort of synopsis of the situation in the United States with their quarterly updates from last week.



The pandemic is easing in the United States and Europe as vaccinations increase, consumers are coming back (buying dresses, but staying relaxed) and the start of the new normal could be here after more than a year of hibernation.

Many companies went bankrupt during the pandemic, but the most powerful players have done their best to position themselves to try to catch up with the boom afterwards and now they are starting to go.

It’s an uncertain mad rush for what follows, with fingers crossed that a new variant of COVID-19 isn’t slowing everything down.

Here’s a look at what the industry learned last week when some of America’s biggest players opened their books and started talking more about the future now that they’re on firmer ground.

Money is always king

Amid the human tragedy of the coronavirus, there was a real financial emergency and it was the CFOs who needed to act. They stepped in to cut costs and started storing money, while many also decided to reduce their debt. Some companies have let go of the VF Corp purse strings. decided to take Supreme in a $ 2.1 billion deal. But many are still sitting on a pile of cash that could be put to good use as the industry continues its rapid transformation.

The COVID-19 fashion playbook generally called for escaping money and reducing debt. Dated Cash, short-term investments (in billions) One year change Total debt (in billions) One year change TJX Cos. Inc. 05/01/21 $ 8.8 104.7% $ 14.8 -10.1% Target Corp. 05/01/21 $ 7.8 70.5% $ 15.2 -8.7% Walmart Inc. 04/30/21 $ 22.8 53.0% $ 62.8 -18.0% Ralph lauren Corp. 03/27/21 2.8 USD 31.2% $ 3.6 12.2% Macys Inc. 05/01/21 1.8 USD 18.1% $ 8.0 -6.6% VF Corp. 03/31/21 1.4 USD 3.3% $ 7.0 33.5% Kohls Corp. 05/01/21 1.6 USD -21.1% $ 6.3 -18.4% Source: S&P Capital IQ

Leaner and meaner leads

The crisis has focused the minds of companies and many business models. The strongest mantra in 2020 centered on an even stronger exit from the pandemic. This has translated into efforts to reduce costs, stores, real estate and focus on the strengths of a business.

Ralph Lauren Corp. took over $ 700 million in sales from his business last year by transferring Chaps to a licensed model, agreeing to sell Club Monaco, exiting over 200 department stores in the United States, cutting operations at a low price and reducing the daigou. Sales.

This allowed the company to build on its eponymous brand and raise prices The company’s average unit retail prices rose 26% last year and are over a four-year period.

We see our brand as bigger than our company, said Patrice Louvet, President and CEO, who is particularly excited about the arrival of 4 million new customers in the company’s direct-to-consumer network last year. Typically, these new consumers have a larger basket size, higher profits from a gross margin perspective, and are younger, so a really exciting profile, he said.

Hearty party to come

Jeff Gennette, President and CEO of Macys, said customers are ready go out and spend and keep spending.

You have customers with really low credit card balances, lots of room to spend, and to varying degrees, they’ve been stranded over the last year, he said.

It will be a gigantic holiday gift. We approach it that way, said Gennette, projecting strong demand in the categories of perfumes, fine jewelry, boots, handbags and home.

What about New Year’s celebrations? The CEO seeks them to be on a whole new level.

Keeping your habits

As the world opens up again, most expect consumers to change again, look to the future instead of going back to where they were at the start of 2020. But as shoppers evolve, they leave from a perspective that has been shaped by a year spent closer to home for many.

Michelle Gass, CEO of Kohls, said: Consumers will continue to live more actively and casually as normalcy returns. As more and more people return to work, resume their travels, and attend events and gatherings, they seek new and updated clothing while maintaining the preference for casual comfort, which fits perfectly into the product categories in which we occupy a leading position. In this context, Kohls is really well positioned.

Remain essential

While much of the industry has been blamed by COVID-19 lockdowns, high-end giants, particularly Walmart and Target, have been able to stay open and do the favor with shoppers as they distributed groceries and other essentials. And as the world has opened up, they seem to be benefiting from the momentum.

Brian Cornell, President and CEO of Target Corp., said: Market share gains of over $ 1 billion in the first quarter, in addition to $ 1 billion in equity gains there is a an, demonstrate Targets continued relevance with our customers, even though they have many more purchasing options than a year ago. Our performance in the first quarter was exceptional across the board and demonstrated the power of placing our stores at the center of our strategy. The mass merchant used the stores to fulfill the majority of their online orders.

Star Stores

After a year of accelerated growth in e-commerce, retailers are once again able to step up their physical activities. For TJ Maxx and Marshalls, parent company The TJX Cos. Inc., which still relies heavily on stores, that’s good news.

Our treasure hunt shopping experience, our eclectic mix of merchandise and our great brands and values ​​continue to resonate with shoppers in our geographies, said Ernie Herrman, CEO and President. While the environment remains uncertain, especially internationally, we are convinced that we are solidly positioned to emerge from this health crisis.

And leader TJX said he hasn’t finished building boxes. We see a significant opportunity to grow our global store base in each of our divisions, Herrman said. In total, we expect to be able to open over 1,600 additional stores to reach approximately 6,275 stores in the long term just with our current banners and countries. The availability of real estate is tremendous and we see plenty of opportunities to open new stores or relocate existing stores.

Even more technical

Fashion has spent the last year leaning more into technology than ever before (and out of necessity). The trend shows no signs of slowing down on the consumer side of the business or the supply chain.

Steve Rendle, President, President and CEO of Vans and Supreme Parent VF Corp., said: We are actively working to accelerate our hyper digital journey in FY21 by continuously focusing on a central consumer data platform that is accessible to our brands and enables them to understand consumers more deeply and involve them in a more meaningful and personal way. And we’re leveraging new technologies and processes to further digitize our approach to go-to-market with advancements in 3D design and development, virtual product reviews, and digital printing capabilities that shorten production schedules and accelerate our ability to generate novelty and innovation.

Not finished yet

For the largest of the greats, operating on a truly global scale, COVID-19 remains a real and present danger.

Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart, said: The past few weeks have been more difficult in some countries. India, Canada, Chile and South Africa are priorities at the moment. Supporting our associates is our main goal, but we also invest our resources to support countries as we find opportunities to do so. In India, donated oxygen concentrators, PPE and financial support.

But through it all, Walmart was able to press on its advantages and develop. We have seen an acceleration in traffic to our stores, gained market share in grocery, improved inventory levels and increased e-commerce sales globally by 43% in constant currency, excluding recent divestments, McMillon said in his update to Wall Street. Global e-commerce penetration now accounts for over 12% of the company’s total sales, an increase of 340 basis points from last year.

