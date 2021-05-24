Laura wins Diamond League opener in style as Andy takes sixth





On the road to victory. . . Laura Muir at Gateshead (Photo via Diamond League / British Athletics) UK Track and Field Website Tour Laura Muir blew the opposition on a wet and windy Gateshead to open it Wanda Diamond League season in a typical way. The Scotsman won the women’s 1,500m final in Sunday night’s action in North East England by four seconds over the best of the rest. It was a solid performance from Muir on a night when Andy Butchart also did well to take a sixth place in a men’s 5000m where times were significantly affected by the difficult conditions. After two 1:58-800m races in America, Laura cleared just before the bell to clinch a dominant win in 4: 03.73, coming home four seconds ahead of the Moroccans. Rababe Arafi. Katie snowden also continued his excellent form finishing third in 4: 08.92, while Eilish McColgan was sixth with a time of 4: 10.48 and Adelle Tracey eighth in a season best of 4: 10.93. It was good to see athlete Giffnock North AC, Erin Wallace, on the duty of rhythm in the first two laps. The long-standing stadium record of 4: 00.57 was not threatened due to the less than favorable weather, but, as Muir pointed out: Today was not about the weather, it was It was about going out and winning a victory in front of a local audience. . I’m really, really happy, I just wanted to sit down and use my strength for the last half, which I did. I’m going to have to look back at the race, but it went really well. I felt it in the home straight and it was a shame that it was the last 100m too when you are tired, but I still felt very strong. Action from the men’s 5,000m race at Gateshead (Photo via Diamond League / British Athletics) Andy Butchart took sixth place in the men’s 5000m in the Diamond League opener at Gateshead tonight. Conditions were difficult to say the least as Andy clocked a solid 13: 23.73 with the race won in 13:08 by the Spanish athlete. Mohamed Katir. Earlier, Nikki manson scored 1.84 in the high jump with the best performance of the season. Libby clegg finished second in her mixed 200m standings with 30.07 and Maria lyle seventh in his mixed classification over 100 m with 14.84. In a 200m race, Ross paterson with a time of 24.84 and Alexander thomson to 25.09. The four athletes Libby, Maria, Ross and Alexander were preparing for the WPA Europeans coming to Poland early next week.. The women’s high jump competition is now in full swing here at #GatesheadDL . @ Mansonn15 comes off 1.84m on first application under test conditions. pic.twitter.com/w6dalppK9W – Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) May 23, 2021 Very windy in Gateshead, felt like I never liked running in the League again! My race will be on the Huge flagship show thanks to @paisleyphysio for preparing me for the race! @TeamSportsAid @kilbarchanaac @scotathletics @RedStarAC pic.twitter.com/oPPyIKOdZB – Ross Paterson (@ PandaRoss_1998) May 23, 2021 Keywords:

