London Fashion Academy announces scholarships





New London Higher Education Fashion Academy, founded by Professor Jimmy Choo, JCA | The London Fashion Academy has launched its scholarship program to support the next generation of fashion designers. The JCA | The London Fashion Academy opens in September and offers fashion design courses that combine the latest teachings in contemporary design with the entrepreneurial skills needed to create and run successful fashion brands. The Academy’s September places are filling up fast, the college says, and to mark the first year of admission, the JCA will support talented students by offering scholarships of up to 30% of the fee. The size of the scholarship will be based on the individual’s merit and financial need and will be available to all successful applicants in the JCA Foundation, Diploma and Masters programs. The founding year cohort is very important to the Academy, Professor Jimmy Choo said in a statement. We are truly inspired by the passion, focus and determination of the applicants so far and we want to celebrate this historic opening year by offering scholarships to gifted students and those in need of support. New London-based Mayfair Fashion Academy aims to revolutionize higher education, with students undertaking a program hosted by the shoe designer written in conjunction with current Director of Teaching and Learning, Susan Dillon . The program will be based on Choos’ experiences in building her own luxury brand, as well as the multifaceted skills that fashion designers increasingly need in today’s ultra-competitive global multi-channel landscape. Stephen Smith, CEO and Founder of JCA, added: Our vision for the Academy is simple. We want to enable and facilitate the next wave of fashion designers to harness their imaginations, develop and perfect their creative craft and inspire others around them. We are therefore delighted to be able to support the development of our students with scholarships and look forward to welcoming the first year cohorts through the doors of the Academy in September. The JCA | The London Fashion Academy will offer four full-time courses in its first year, supported by its validation partner, the University of West London. This will be a basic diploma in fashion (1 year); BA (Hons) Fashion: Design, Branding and Entrepreneurship (3 years); BA (Hons) Fashion: Design and Accessories (3 years); and MA Fashion Entrepreneurship in Design and Brand Innovation (1 year).

