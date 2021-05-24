Is It Time For Men To Wear Engagement Rings?





What do Ed Sheeran, Johnny Depp and Michael Bubl have in common? Aside from their stage talents, personal wealth, and questionable facial hair, all three are part of a growing faction of guys who choose to wear engagement rings. Originally used as a token of property in Roman times, engagement rings became symbols of commitment and love that since the 1947 De Beers advertising campaign, Diamonds are Forever, have been associated with diamonds. But are rocks really just a girl’s best friend? Tiffanys Engagement Rings Collection / Tiffany and company. Tiffany & Co, whose founder Charles Tiffany made engagement ring history in 1886 with the introduction of its solitaire diamond setting, certainly doesn’t think so. This month, the brand launched its first collection of engagement rings for men. The thick designs, inspired by classic signet rings, are made of titanium or platinum and feature a large five-carat round or brilliant diamond. The collection, says Tiffany, is paving the way for new traditions, and as same-sex marriages now recognized in 29 countries and straight men are increasingly expressing themselves through smoother fashion and jewelry choices, are new traditions that are not long overdue. ? Shaune Leane Cognac Ring It warms my heart to see that men are becoming so much more free in their choice of jewelry and more courageous and more in their sense of identity, says British jeweler Shaune Leane, who has been making men’s jewelry for 21 years and noticed new interest. in more elaborate engagement rings than the regular regular wedding ring. According to the Lyst shopping platform, the demand for men’s engagement rings is up 39% year-over-year, while the search term for men’s diamond rings is up 30% in the last 3 months. Men’s jewelry Stephen Webster London jeweler Stephen Webster made men opt for engagement rings that contain everything from black diamonds to rotating center stones. More than ever, he says, men are turning to jewelry to make a statement on themselves, and engagement rings are no exception. We anticipate that as people want more fluidity with their identities and partnerships, we will see a movement that redefines the entire bridal category. While not for everyone, engagement rings offer variety and a public display of devotion for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender. As Sheerhan put it when a Sky News reporter asked about her finger: it’s an engagement ring, because I feel like it’s okay to do both things.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos