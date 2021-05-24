Norwich Research Park Company Partners With H&M

Colorifix, an abio-tech company based in Norwich Research Parkwhich specializes in developing sustainable fabric dyeing methods, recently announced what it hopes will be the first of a number of deals with global fashion brands to provide its dyeing technology for more fashion production. sustainable.

Having previously collaborated with designer Stella McCartney, he has teamed up with H&M to contribute to their latest Innovation Stories collection – theColour Story to celebrate new, more sustainable ways of working with color.

The H & Ms Color Story collection features unique colors, patterns and prints and includes a perfectly oversized two-tone t-shirt dyed with Colorifix technology. The vision of the collection as a whole is to partner with industry innovators to create a selection of contemporary pieces that raise awareness of the environmental impact of current dyeing and printing processes.

The textile industry is among the most polluting on the planet and the dyeing process in particular is one of the most damaging activities for the environment. Petrochemicals developed in countries like China and India are used for dyeing fabrics which are then shipped around the world resulting in massive carbon. footprint. But it’s not just the chemicals and the supply chain that are harming the environment, the dyeing process as it exists today is very inefficient.

Colorifixhas developed an ingenious new technology for dyeing fabrics capable of reducing environmental impact and changing the face of the fashion industry as we know it.

OrrYarkoni, CEO of Colorifix, commented: We are extremely happy to announce this milestone. It’s all thanks to a great group of people working towards one goal and it’s a step towards the dream we all share of a cleaner industry.

Everyone along the way, from the BarrosoMalhasthe dye house, the RDD factory and the H&M brand, really helped our team get it right and launch a product that we’re really proud of.

EllaSoccorsi, concept designer at H&M, said: Working with such interesting innovators and their wonderful ideas has been an incredible journey.Colorifix is ​​the first company to use a natural and organic process to produce and fix pigments on textiles. We were delighted that despite being state-of-the-art manufacturing, the collection felt effortlessly modern and fresh.

Colorifix established itself at Norwich Research Park in 2018 and has since benefited from collaborations with the Earlham Institute, the Quadram Institute and the Metabolomics Group within the John Innes Center.

OTHER NEWS FROM NORWICH RESEARCH PARK

Professor receives prestigious international award

Professor Wenbo Ma, from Sainsbury’s laboratory, received a prestigious international science prize for his innovative research and exceptional contributions in the field of plant pathology.

The AmericanPhytopathologicalSociety presented him with the Ruth Allen Award, which is presented to those researchers who have changed, or have the potential to change, the direction of research in the field of plant pathology.

Wenbo came to the Sainsbury Lab from the University of California, Riverside with an international reputation for research in effector biology that aims to improve disease resistance in crops to help secure more food for our future populations.

She is the second person from the Sainsbury Laboratory to receive this prestigious award, after Professor DavidBaulcombe, who received it in 2002.

Wenbosaid: I am delighted and honored to receive this award. This recognition belongs to all of the members of the lab that I have had the honor to work with.I consider supporting the next generation researchers as my duty and have truly enjoyed the interactions with these talented young minds and have learned a lot from them. for us to make more exciting discoveries at SainsburyLaboratory.

New President of Norwich Research Park appointed

Dr Pete Jackson has been unveiled as the new non-executive chairman of Anglia Innovation Partnership LLP, the governing body of the Norwich ResearchPark.

Dr Jackson is an experienced leader and entrepreneur in the UK life sciences, having founded seven biotech companies after careers in research and business management at large international companies.

He is the executive director of InfexTherapeutics, a company that acquires, develops and licenses innovative drugs to treat pandemic infections, based in Alderley Park in the north-west of England. He also has close ties to Norwich after having got his first degree in physical chemistry at UEA early. 1980s and has a family home in the county.

Dr Jacksonsaid: There is an enviable amount of critical research conducted on the park daily that can truly benefit humanity around the world. By creating more business success from these innovations, as well as attracting more businesses to locate in the park, we will be able to bring substantial economic benefits to Norwich, East Anglia and the UK. United. It’s more investment, high-value jobs and opportunities in the broader supply chain.