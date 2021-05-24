After a year-long wild ride, Forest Lake High School gives prom to the park

Bella Vierra, 17, wasn’t going to let a roller coaster ride stop her from wearing a floor-length ball gown this weekend.

I’m so excited to be here because I bought this dress last year, thinking I was going to do it last year with him and then it got canceled so I’m so happy I can come to do the prom, Vierra said.

Vierras date Adam Witzel, 18, wore a tuxedo, bow tie and matching mask.

It’s my graduation party, said Witzel. After a year or two of not being able to go out and do anything, this is one of the first things I got to do, see friends, and get dressed.

Forest Lake Area High School rented Nickelodeon Universe from the Mall of America for two hours on Saturday and sent out invitations to coming junior and senior students dressed in formal wear and masks for a mask-themed prom night.

We have started to struggle like every other school with COVID and how can we provide something for our students, Principal Jim Caldwell said.

Zoe Hawthorne and Kiarra Smith ride the Brain Surge at Forest Lake Area High School’s graduation party at the Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America on Saturday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Forest Lake, along with other schools in Minnesota, faced the challenge of hosting a prom while following a long list of COVID-19 restrictions from the Minnesota departments of health and education, which included capacity limitations and distance requirements.

Some schools have chosen to organize outdoor ballroom events. In other cases, including Forest Lake, the parents have taken on the planning of the ball. They spotted a location in Wisconsin where the public health requirements are different. This means that the children of Forest Lake had two promises.

These seniors have not had a normal school year for a year and a half. They missed last year’s prom. They almost missed the prom, Caldwell said. We were still planning, up to the line that MDE and MDH would let us do, all of our plans were right on that line.

And at the Mall Ball, planning to the line meant letting the kids ride in bumper cars, the Nickelodeon Slime Streak, and the SpongeBob Squarepants Rock Bottom Plunge.

About a quarter of Forest Lakes’ high school population purchased tickets, filling the park with about 450 children, along with chaperones.

We’re very excited about it, Caldwell said. We love spending time with our students. We didn’t have much time to spend time with this group of kids. No homecoming dance, no ball last year. These areas where kids get together to have fun, we just didn’t have that opportunity. These kids have been through a lot, and the more we can get back to normal for our students, the better.

For Ella Samantha Blaido, this past year has not been what she expected.

Honestly, I’m having a hard time, says Blaido. For the start of the year it was online and there were a lot of distractions but when I knew it would be here I mean it was fun because we can go for walks.

Some kids have replaced their formal wear with t-shirts and shorts halfway through the night, but Bella Vierra said the key to doing rides while wearing a floor-length dress is just being able to tie the Safety harness.

As long as you know how to hike, that’s great, said Vierra.