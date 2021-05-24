Monday Mancrush: Kartik Aaryan loves jackets: 5 times he showed us how to layer outfits like a pro

Heartbreaker Kartik Aaryan who has a ton of movies in his pussy is one of the hottest and most wanted men in Bollywood!

When it comes to menswear, many of them have upped their game over the years. Gone are the days when men simply went out with pants and a formal shirt or t-shirt. Today everything revolves around brands, accessories and layering.

If there is one actor who has mastered the art of layering, it is Kartik Aaryan. The actor is rarely spotted without a jacket, which makes us believe it’s his favorite piece to wear!

While staying basic, Kartik Aaryan makes sure he has a denim jacket in his closet to wear over his casual t-shirt and jumps on the trend that never goes out of style! A pair of chunky white sneakers gave her a trendy look!

Every man loves his hoodies and Kartik Aaryan is no different. The actor of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also likes to feel comfortable in them. Also updated on trends, the actor chose a gray and black tie-dye zip hoodie to wear over a black t-shirt and pants, for a casual look.

Giving his outfit a pop of color, the actor looked better than ever in a bright red jacket he wore over a simple white t-shirt and blue jeans. Sunglasses and white sneakers completed her cool look.

No man’s wardrobe is complete without the basic leather jacket and the actor knows it. He’s donned a sturdy leather jacket over his simple black tee and cargo pants, resulting in a badass biker look we’re digging!

A real man is not afraid to wear pink! The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star chose a pastel pink zip-up hoodie to wear at the airport and gives her all-black look a must-have color. The pink made him look effortlessly stylish and we love how he paired it with clean white sneakers.

Which of the Kartik Aaryan jackets is your favorite? Comment below and let us know.

READ ALSO: BBMAs 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears Dolce and Gabbana while Nick Jonas opts for Fendi on the red carpet

Do you have any experience or advice related to COVID? Chat and share on PINKVILLA Rooms.