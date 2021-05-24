Olean High senior traveled to New York to pursue career in fashion design | New

OLEAN Passionate about theater and the arts for most of his life, Andrew Sherburnes enjoyed fashion from his childhood with his grandmother, Beverly Black.
I would watch a lot of old movies with her and see all the amazing costumes and clothes in them, he recalls.
Black had a lot of antiques, Andrew said, and old paintings of people hanging around the house.
It was definitely that connection with her, because I think a lot of the things I design definitely take inspiration from more historical clothing.
Black and her husband, James, owned Eades Wallpaper on North Union Street, where their daughter, Amy Sherburne Andrews’ mother, continues the family business. And on the wall at the back of the store is a collection of fashion designs by Andrews from college.
Hed brings us his sketchbook and marries leafing through it, and he has a name, costumes, special interests and character props, Amy Sherburne said. It was breathtaking to see this evolve.
Sherburne said Andrew had explored many interests in the arts, from drawing and painting to acting and history, but it kept coming back to costumes and, ultimately, fashion design.
A graduate of Olean High School, Andrew will travel to New York this fall as a rookie at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). Of his involvement with community theater and the drama club at school, he said he got interested in costume design around grade six, which he kept in mind when applying. by FIT.
I thought it would be nice to go for fashion design because I could have a wider range of experiences while still making costumes and gaining business experience, he said. Explain. It’s a SUNY school, so that made me happy, and it’s ranked number one on many top fashion school lists.
Andrew said that FIT was his first choice for a while, he even woke up at 4am to open his acceptance email before exclaiming, Oh, thank you my God! in happy relief. But the app included several dozen hours of preparing a work portfolio, which luckily could be done during a year of coronavirus shutdowns.
Even though I was at home, I could still work on it, and I also had a lot of support from people, he said. Throughout COVID, I was always in touch with teachers.
Sherburne said teachers in Oleans had supported his dream from a young age as he began to design various outfits and costumes. Over the past year, she and her husband, Bob, have watched Andrew develop his work throughout the application process as he designs and manufactures many items from home.
His portfolio he needed to build, and what they needed to get into the program, was vast, she recalls. He bought a sewing machine and said: I will learn to sew because he knew that would be part of the acceptance criteria.
Prior to applying, Andrew began researching professional costume designers for stage and screen, before connecting with Emmy-winning designer Lou Eyrich, best known for her work in American Horror Story and others. productions by Ryan Murphy.
I called her and corresponded with her for a while, and she was really encouraging, he said. It was a moment that really made me decide I was going to do it.
In addition to theater and design, Andrew said he also made a few short films with friends, from a Cold War parody to an extravagant 1990s comedy. Although fashion design is his focus Principal, he said he also enjoys studying film at FIT, in part influenced by his high school film teacher Stephen Sorensen.
He helped me with my love for cinema and was very supportive with the costume design. It’s great, says Andrew. I think he encouraged a lot of people to get into filmmaking and that they can do it.
Rick Moore, District Superintendent, said Andrew was a great student, involved in many aspects of the school and kind to everyone. He said it was great to see Andrew chasing his dream in a unique field with the talent to back it up.
I always tease him that hell is the next Tommy Hilfiger (from Elmira) or one of the great designers, Moore said. He’s just a great kid, and he misses him when he’s gone.
Although her family is a little nervous about Andrew going to New York City, Amy Sherburne said she knew he was following his dream and this was her best opportunity to pursue it. She said the last time they visited the city Andrew was assigned a navigator to move them.
He did an exceptional job, so I felt at that point he was going to be living very well in the big city, she said. He’s nice and I think hell is really blooming in New York.
Andrew said he looks forward to building relationships in the city and knows there are plenty of opportunities to explore his passions. He said he was happy with the support of the arts and his experience at Olean and hopes to have even more at FIT.
You can just go to those museums like the Met and take it all, he added. The environment, the inspiration, everything like that.
For the younger ones who are just discovering a passion in the arts, Andrew encourages them to keep practicing their craft and go for it, adding that it may seem scary at first but eventually they will have the support.
It’s really rewarding, and at the end of the day you’ll know you’re adding something positive to the world, he added.