Analysts Predict Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to Report Quarterly Sales of $ 897.84 Million

Brokers predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) will report sales of $ 897.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts made profit estimates for Urban Outfitters. The highest sales estimate is $ 930.00 million and the lowest is $ 834.78 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $ 588.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to report its next results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25.

On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will report annual revenue of $ 4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $ 4.07 billion to $ 4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts predict the company will report sales of $ 4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $ 4.24 billion to $ 4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) last released its results on Monday, March 1. The clothing retailer reported earnings per share of $ 0.30 for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $ 0.28 per $ 0.02. The company posted revenue of $ 1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of $ 1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters achieved a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% from the same quarter last year. During the same period of the previous year, the company posted earnings per share of $ 0.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised its price target on Urban Outfitters shares from $ 40.00 to $ 45.00 and gave the company an “outperformance” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its price target for Urban Outfitters shares from $ 32.00 to $ 39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19. MKM Partners raised its price target on Urban Outfitters shares from $ 29.00 to $ 34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3. Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Urban Outfitters shares from $ 37.00 to $ 44.00 and rated the stock “overweight” in a research note on Monday, April 19. Finally, the Royal Bank of Canada began covering shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23. They set a “sector performance” rating and a target price of $ 34.00 on the stock. An investment analyst rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven assigned a sustaining rating, and six assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $ 32.50.

URBN opened at $ 33.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $ 3.32 billion, a price / earnings ratio of 3,385.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $ 14.41 and a 12 month high of $ 41.95. The company has a fifty-day simple moving average of $ 37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $ 31.95.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of Urban Outfitters in a trade on Friday, April 16. The stock was sold for an average price of $ 37.99, for a total value of $ 94,975.00. Following the closing of the sale, the CFO now owns 2,593 shares of the company, valued at approximately $ 98,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, accessible via the SEC website. Additionally, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of Urban Outfitters in a trade on Monday, May 10. The stock was sold for an average price of $ 40.00, for a total value of $ 90,440.00. Disclosure of this sale can be found here. In the past 90 days, insiders have sold 50,063 shares of the company valued at $ 1,887,480. 27.50% of the shares are currently held by insiders of the company.

Several institutional investors have recently changed their positions in the company. The New York State Teacher Pension System increased its position in Urban Outfitters shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The New York State Teachers’ Pension System now owns 100,318 shares of the clothing retailer valued at $ 2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $ 993,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters shares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the clothing retailer valued at $ 371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Urban Outfitters shares by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 283,123 shares of the clothing retailer’s stock valued at $ 7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 193,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings of Urban Outfitters shares by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the clothing retailer valued at $ 1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds hold 69.56% of the company’s shares.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is engaged in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and subscription. She operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer fashion clothing for women and men, sportswear, underwear, shoes, accessories, home goods, electronics and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that offer casual clothing, accessories, underwear, footwear and home furnishings for women, as well as gifts, home decor, and beauty and wellness products for women. women aged 28 to 45.

