Fashion
Hunza G brings back Pretty Woman dress worn by Julia Roberts
You’ve probably heard of Hunza G, a go-to swimwear brand that is making waves (if you forgive the pun) with its sustainable practices and crinkled bikinis and swimsuits that suit everyone.
But what you might not know is that the label was made famous by the ’90s romantic comedy A pretty woman, to the ribbed tank dress that Julia Roberts wore when she picked up Richard Gere at the very beginning of the film.
And now the brand, which was relaunched in 2015, has really embraced the current wave of fashion nostalgia and brought back the mini cutout color block just in time for warmer climates and we predict that the summer dress, rivaling the popularity of the Zaras polka dot midi and the Gannis seersucker maxi.
Featuring a white top and blue skirt, gathered at the waist by a metal hoop, it’s cut to a mid-length length and is the perfect way to channel your inner Vivian Ward.
With cutout details a big trend for Spring / Summer 2021, working on dresses, silks and tops thanks to Miu Miu, Fendi and Prada, we’ve traced the exact dress as well as affordable alternatives, thanks later.
the dress that catapulted Hunza G (formerly Hunza) to international stardom, this design was worn by Roberts, along with Vivan Ward, when she first met Gere. Whereas in A pretty woman the skirt features a blue tie-dye print, this version is a great match and the perfect way to live your best Vivian Ward life. Fashion lovers will also be delighted to learn that the brand also made the dress in a swimsuit version (155, Hunzag.com).
Zara linen blend dress with cutout: 27.99, Zara.com
If you want to tap into the cutout trend but want a little less flesh, this mini dress from Zara is the perfect option. Made from a linen blend, it’s likely to be light and airy, perfect for a hot summer day. Like the Hunza G number, it has a metal ring to join the skirt and the top. Wear with your favorite pair of sandals for the perfect seasonal look.
H&M linen blend dress: 19.99, Hm.com
For another summer-ready cutout look, turn to street brand H&M. While this dress offers a bit more cover-up than Hunza Gs, we still think it’s perfect for the sunny weather to come. With tie details on the back and front, you’ll have just the right amount of exposed skin, without feeling overly exposed. A wardrobe staple.
Known for her bodycon cuts, Farai London is a favorite among A-listers, including Kylie Jenner. And we love this bold print mini dress, which features a halter neck, plunging neckline and an eyelet at the waist. If the statement colourway is too much for you, it’s also available in black. Well, take both, please!
& Other Stories voluminous cutout midi dress: 85, Stories.com
For a more low-key way to channel your inner Vivian Ward, head over to & Other Stories. This dress features puffed sleeves and cutouts at the waist with self-tie ties, making it a sophisticated yet fun option.
Looking for more fashion inspiration? Read our guide to the best summer dresses for every occasion
