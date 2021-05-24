Radiant Kate Middleton dazzles in recycled Alexander McQueen dress and 9,000 diamond necklace

Connect with us

The Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant in an Alexander McQueen gown as she praised the ‘huge sacrifices’ nurses made in a new video post.

Kate, 39, looked perfectly polished in the bespoke basque dress – last worn in Warsaw in 2017 – which she accessorized with a 9,000 diamond necklace from Asprey and Mappin earrings & Webb “ Empress ”.

The Duchess, who will join William in Scotland today on day four of her royal tour, recorded the video to mark the end of Nursing Now, her three-year global campaign to raise the profile of nursing.

The Duchess of Cambridge praised the ‘huge sacrifices’ nurses made during the pandemic as she marked the end of a three-year global campaign to raise the profile of nursing.

The Duchess, who was the royal patron of the initiative, said: ‘When Nursing Now launched in 2018, we had no way of knowing how hard the work, dedication and endless care nurses would be. tested, needed and appreciated.

“ Covid-19 has highlighted the vital role nurses play and upon which we all rely and it is all the more extraordinary considering the enormous sacrifices and personal demands that have been placed on you all by the pandemic.

“It has been the hardest in years and I warmly thank you and your colleagues around the world for the incredible work you do every day.

The Duchess of Cambridge again wore a classic Alexander McQueen peplum dress for the taping, although only the top of the outfit could be seen on camera.

Kate accessorized with delicate earrings and the dazzling necklace, which would have been a gift from Prince William on their 10th wedding anniversary this year.

Kate started Nursing Now in 2018 at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital. Earlier this month, she interviewed Ugandan community midwife Harriet Nayiga for Nursing Times magazine as part of the work to raise the profile.

The end of the campaign is used to make an urgent appeal to governments to invest in nurses as a backbone of health systems.

Lord Nigel Crisp, Founder of Nursing Now, said: ‘Health services around the world have responded beautifully to the pandemic, but we will not defeat Covid-19, stop the next pandemic, or tackle skyrocketing diabetes rates. or heart disease unless we help nurses perform to their full potential.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said Nursing Now had developed a new generation of leaders in the field of nurses, adding: “ At the end of the campaign, i ‘urges countries to invest in nurses so they are supported, protected, motivated and equipped to provide safe care ”.

Last year Kate marked International Nursing Day alongside Sophie, The Countess of Wessex, by videoconferencing nurses from seven different Commonwealth countries to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

Over the past three years, more than 31,000 young professionals have signed up for the Nursing Nows Nightingale Challenge, 64 Nursing Now groups have reported an increase in investments in nursing and there has also been an increase in the number of nurses in employment. leadership positions, such as chief nurses and on boards of directors, who are able to exercise greater influence over policy development and service delivery.

The video’s release comes as the Duchess has arrived in Scotland to join Prince William on the second leg of his Royal Scottish Tour.

Kate, 39, wore a Zara 59.99 blazer and a Scottish flag-colored pleated midi skirt for a visit to Turning Point Scotland, a welfare charity in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire. homelessness, mental health problems and addiction.

The visit is part of a royal charm offensive to help persuade Scotland to resist Nationalist demands for independence.

It received its actual launch this weekend when William gave a deeply personal speech in which he described the ‘special place’ Scotland had in his heart, a country which he said both held some of his “ happiest memories ” and “ saddest ” ones. .

It was at Balmoral that he learned of the death of his mother Diana in 1997. And it was at St Andrews that he met and fell in love with Kate Middleton.

William, 38, arrived in Scotland on Friday and will be joined by Kate for the rest of her engagements on the week-long tour to win hearts and minds. The couple will return to London on Thursday.

