The 13 best rain jackets in 2021

If you needed to remember that winter is only a few days away, the super cool temperatures of May should be.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts that the next three months, June, July and August, will be cooler than usual, not to mention that precipitation will likely be above average in large parts of Australia. So if you are planning to invest in outerwear for the colder months, let a rain jacket be at the top of this list.

Not only are they functional and protective, but they ensure that your clothes stay clean and dry in the midst of a rainstorm. And you know what – you better be armed with something well done before it’s too late.

So how do you find a rain jacket that is stylish, comfortable, and actually does its job, while avoiding looking like a frumpy hiker and without forking over an entire paycheck?

Well, that’s what we’re here for.

We’ve done the heavy lifting on this rain jacket search for you, whether you’re looking for something light and breathable, durable yet breathable, or just something that doesn’t look goofy if you’re wearing it. over work clothes.

Here are 13 of the best men’s rain jackets to buy this winter, from the cheapest to the most expensive.