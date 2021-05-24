Bride sparks debate after asking non-binary brother to choose dress or suit for wedding day

A bride-to-be sparked a debate on gender equality, after confessing that she had become frustrated with her non-binary brother not knowing if he wanted to dress typically female or male for her wedding.

The bride is getting married in two months, but she started planning her wedding over a year ago and previously asked her brother to be one of her bridesmaids before stepping out as non-binary.

“Sometimes they dress feminine, sometimes masculine and others in between. I asked if they still wanted to be a bridesmaid and they said they preferred to be a bride, which is obviously not a problem, ”the bride explained. Reddit am I the A ** hole forum.

“I asked them if they would wear a dress or a suit or something smart but the same color as my friends’ dresses. They said they weren’t sure and they would answer me. . “







Although she made it clear that she has no problem with what her brother chooses to wear, the bride admitted that she felt frustrated that her brother said they couldn’t decide what. that they will want to wear until the wedding day arrives. .

“I only asked three bridesmaids because the wedding is on a budget but still wanted to pay for their dresses. Now there are two months left until the wedding and they still haven’t decided what to expect. they want to wear. I asked today if they had decided because I really need to order the bridesmaid dresses ASAP, even though they are made in the store because they still need some adjustment ”, explained the bride.

“I said I always buy the dress or the costume or whatever they want to wear but I need to know what it will be. My brother insists that they won’t know until daybreak if they want to dress more feminine; a dress, or more masculine; a costume, so I should buy both and I can return what they’re not wearing. “







However, the bride went on to say that the store where she purchases the outfits would not take returns once the items were changed, meaning she would end up paying for two non-refundable outfits when she was on. . a tight budget.

“My brother thinks I’m a bride because of that because I won’t buy both. I reminded them that they can wear something smart and we can even go shopping together, but they want either a dress or a costume. ” she said.

“I’m starting to wonder if I’m an asshole because I know it can’t be easy for them not to know how they’re going to feel that day and I don’t want to force them to wear something. thing they’re not comfortable with but I need to know what’s going on somehow. “

While most people generally agreed that the bride was not unreasonable in not wanting to buy two separate outfits, many people suggested a compromise, such as the bride buying one outfit and the bride buying the other.

Meanwhile, another suggested that she point out to her brother that everyone at a wedding has to choose their outfit months in advance, including the bride, groom, and their two parties – however, one person no. binary pointed out that this would not solve the problem. dysphoria problem that a brother or sister may experience by choosing the wrong outfit in advance.

“For a lot of non-binary people, what they feel comfortable in can change from day to day. So if they choose a dress now, it’s fine that day that they feel more masculine. that feminine and wearing a dress could be horribly dysmorphic for them, ”they explained.

