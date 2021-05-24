The return of spectators and fashion to the stakes of Belmont





The Covid-19 vaccines are here and that means a return to all the events we have failed to witness in person. For the 153rd Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets, Belmont Park is delighted to once again welcome the energy, excitement and excitement that only avid fans can bring to a day of racing. What better way to start the summer in New York than to attend the Belmont Stakes on June 5th? The Third Triple Crown Stage is launching a summer calendar of events in New York City that include the Governors Ball, Tribeca Film Festival, Shakespeare in the park, Pride weekand outdoor concerts. There is so much to look forward to attending in person (finally!). The Triple Crown racing fashion scene is full of elegance, prestige and class. While the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve has long been known for its sensational hats and fashion, New York’s Belmont Stakes has its own sense of style. Whether you’ve been before and need a refresher on how to choose your ensemble or, if you’re a newbie looking for some advice, we’re here to help. New York is one of the fashion hubs of the world, but don’t let that intimidate you. Race days are a lot of fun and planning what to wear should be just as fun. Good news for all heel fanatics: Belmont Park is the perfect place to wear your favorite pair. The track has leveled fairways, grass with padding (no sinking!) And escalators throughout the race track. I’m a big fan of heels too, but Belmont Park is a huge place and I always bring a pair of flats with me. If you’re attending with your partner, it’s always fun to coordinate your dress and hat to match their outfit. It’s always great to see outfits coordinated with couples, friends, moms and daughters, or dads and sons. The Belmont Stakes winner drape blanket is made from 700 white eyelets sewn in green velvet and weighs 40 pounds. White carnations represent love and luck. The color trend at Belmont is black and white. When I attended the Belmont Stakes, I chose a little black dress with a Christine A. Moore fascinator (top image, far right) to match the garland coloring. A great tip is to have a monochromatic theme and stick with one color and add another color to make your outfit stand out. Once you get to the Belmont Stakes, don’t forget to enter Longines Prize for Elegance fashion contest. Even those who stay neutral with their outfit can still go big with your accessories. Hats and fascinators can be anything from tailoring to commercial it all depends on what impression you want to make. New York City owner Christine A. Moore has plenty of options to help you look your best on race days, including the most affordable. Americas Best Racing Collection. Once at the Belmont, don’t forget to take their signature drink: the Belmont Jewel. It’s a refreshing cocktail made with bourbon, lemonade and pomegranate juice, perfect for a hot day when shopping. Cheers! Have fun and good luck everyone! 10.1.0

