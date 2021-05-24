Grace Karin Strapless Maxi Dress Is Popular On Amazon





After spending months indoors, there’s a good chance you’re looking to dress up a little and soak up the sun outside this summer. But if you’re still not ready to give up the comfort of your comfy sweatshirts and loungewear sets, we may have found the perfect solution with this Grace Karin long strapless dress. Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers have given the cute summer dress a five-star rating because it is as comfortable as it is stylish.

Made from super soft cotton blend material, the unique piece features an elastic band on the top to keep it from slipping and flattering gathers around the mid section. Perhaps the best part, it has two front pockets roomy enough to hold your phone, keys, and other essentials.

The dress low to the ground comes in 45 different colors and prints, so you’re sure to find a style (or two) you love. And did we mention how versatile it is? Some buyers say they wear the light dress as a beach blanket, while others say they have dressed it up in heels and jewelry and have worn it to special events and weddings.

Amazon customers are such dress fans they also buy it in several colors. “This dress is gorgeous, super flattering and so comfortable,” one wrote. “After trying it on, I immediately ordered a second one in a different color, and I’m not usually a fan of strapless dresses!”

“I love this dress,” said another. “It’s so flattering. I bought a medium. It’s hard to find dresses that fit my height, hips, and hide guts. This one was perfect! The length is perfect too. He stayed in place all day. I haven’t adjusted or pulled it up. It clings nicely to me without hanging on. The pleats on the front are very flattering.

The dress ready for summer varies in size from small to XXL, and it is also affordable. Depending on the size and color, the maxi can be yours for under $ 25, which will come in handy since reviews say you’re going to want more than one option in your closet this season.

Buy it! Grace Karin Strapless Maxi Dress, $ 24.47 – $ 27.19; amazon.com

