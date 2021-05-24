8 Daddy’s Shoes You Should Give A Chance For Father’s Day Gifts – Footwear News

If you are purchasing an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Like it or not, dads are style influencers. You only have to look at old fashions like jorts and cargo shorts to see the proof. And now, daddy-inspired shoes are a statement style that’s here to stay.

Making its fashion debut on catwalks and Instagram feeds in 2018, the chunky “daddy” sneaker trend brought practical silhouettes often worn by dads in the ’90s – like the New Balance 624 – in the Zeitgeist. Even the designers offered their own unforgettable interpretations of the trend, including Louis Vuitton wavy Archlight sneakers and Balenciaga Chunky-Sole Triple S.

Related

Since then, we’ve seen daddy sneakers on the feet of countless celebrities. Gigi Hadid is famous for taking to the streets in Reebok Classics – rubber soles and all. Kourtney Kardashian pairs them with swimsuits, biker shorts and sweatshirts. Kaia Gerber takes them to the next level with equally feminine bootcut jeans and polished blazers.

And the list continues. Jaden Smith is a longtime fan of the trend and has his own New Balance collaboration. In April, the second version of the collaboration was dropped, which is a speckled cream and ultra-thick gray version nicknamed the Vision Racer.



Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers for women at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yes, there are haters (Steph Curry knows that’s true), but the daddy’s shoe has remained a fashion staple for almost five years now and continues to be reinvented by designers from brands like Nike, Yeezy and more. In the end, the old refrain is true: the father knows best.

Ahead of Father’s Day, here’s a roundup of shoes for dad, along with classic shoe styles like responsive loafers and athletic slides that dads have adopted.

LLBean All Week Slipper Mocs

LL Bean calls these versatile loafers “Garden slippers”, that should keep your old man’s feet comfy from the den to the races thanks to a cushioned midsole and rugged hiking boot-inspired outsole.



CREDIT: Courtesy of LLBean

To buy: LLBean All Week Slipper Mocs, $ 89; Llbean.com.

Calvin Klein Marvin sneakers

An elegant and two-tone sneaker, Calvin Klein Marvin Sneakers has convenient double pull tabs for getting out of the house quickly in the morning.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Calvin Klein Marvin Sneaker, $ 72; Amazon.com.

Adidas Adissage Slides

Hello 90s dad. Adidas Adissage Slide evokes feelings of longing for many and offers unbeatable comfort with a flexible sockliner with massaging bumps.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To buy: Adidas Adissage Slides, $ 30; Adidas.com.

Asics Le Gel-1090

Another step back, Asics The GEL-1090 The 2003 running shoe has been redesigned for the modern man while retaining its iconic motorcycle-inspired lines.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Asics

To buy: Asics The Gel-1090, $ 95; Asics.com.

Teva 2 water shoes

If your father is above all about practicality with his choice of shoes, he will certainly appreciate Teva 2the sports shoe, which offers both aquatic and terrestrial functions.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Backcountry

To buy: Teva Omnium 2 Water Shoe, $ 90, Backcountry.com.

New Balance 574 Rugged Sneaker

These New Balance 574 kicks are perfect for someone who opts for the clean, rugged look instead of the popular chunky white style.



CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

To buy: New Balance 574 Rugged Sneaker, $ 85; Newbalance.com.

Dr. Scholl’s Thrive Slide Sandal

Sometimes it gets really too hot for the socks and sneakers. Instead, go for Dr Scholl’s Thrive Slide Sandal and receive the same level of comfort with essential airflow.



CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To buy: Dr. Scholl’s Thrive Slide Sandal, $ 50; Dsw.com.

New Balance 624

New Balance’s 624 Cross-trainers are a classic daddy shoe style. You can’t beat its signature raised base with a thickened toe and lugged outsole, complete with vintage detailing.



CREDIT: New Balance

Buy: New Balance 624 Cross-Trainer, $ 75.

Sperry boat shoes

For beachside and lakefront clothing, these Sperry’s Original 2-Eye Boat Shoes are a must-have, which can easily be dressed up or down.



Sperry CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

To buy: Sperry Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoes, $ 95; Sperry.com.

Steve Madden Loafers

A moccasin can make or break any dad’s closet and Steve Madden Moccasin is both affordable and stylish to brag about.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To buy: Steve Madden Grab Loafers, $ 81; Amazon.com.

Adidas Strutter

A modern take on a chunky shoe, Adidas Strutter sneakers offers a slightly more streamlined look with a textured background.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Adidas Strutter, $ 46 (was $ 65); Amazon.com.

Reebok Classic

Classic sneaker from Reebok isn’t as chunky as the other pairs, and for that reason, dads can appreciate its relaxed comfort and everyday feel that provides 70s and 80s style accents.



CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: Reebok Classic, $ 65 (instead of $ 75); Amazon.com.

Nike Air Monarch IV

If your dad prefers a flatter style, Nike Air Monarch IV is the ultimate choice with its mega-boosted sole featuring an Air unit for added comfort.



CREDIT: Nike

To buy: Nike Air Monarch IV, $ 58 (was $ 70); Nike.com.

Skechers AfterBurn

Take a trip to the 90s with Skechers Afterburn Sneaker, with a lugged outsole and smooth upper with topstitched details.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Skechers Energy AfterBurn Sneakers, $ 43- $ 123; Amazon.com.

Crocs Yukon Vista clogs

Unlike a classic clog, Crocs Yukon Vista clog uses leather panels for a more ready-to-work look that can also be worn at the beach or pool.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Crocs Yukon Vista Clog, $ 45- $ 149; Amazon.com.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Sprinters

Kenneth Cole Reaction Sprinters Pair a sneaker and a leather moccasin for a casual look that can still add a more dressy vibe.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Kenneth Cole Reaction Sprinter Sneakers, $ 55; Amazon.com.

Merrell Moab 2

For outdoor enthusiasts, daddy’s shoes aren’t usually a practical choice, but this pair from Merrell changes that. It’s a must-have with its waterproof technology and extensive cushioning.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Merrell Moab 2, $ 100 (instead of $ 125); Zappos.com.

Dockers Searose fisherman sandals

With its closed-toe design, Dockers’ Searose fisherman sandals helps block out dirt, debris and any sharp objects on the beach or trail.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Dockers Searose Fisherman Sandals, $ 40- $ 54; Amazon.com.

Puma prevail

Bursts of color in Puma Prevail Classic sneakers give me some fun. They also compete with a wedge heel for subtle thrust and lift.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Puma Prevail Classic Sneakers, $ 52 (was $ 100); Zappos.com.

Birkenstock in Arizona

You can never go wrong with Arizona Sandals by Birkenstock. Dress up the retro and supportive silhouette with khakis and a button up or wear them with a relaxed tee and jeans.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Sandals, $ 130- $ 165; Amazon.com.