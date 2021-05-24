Kate Middleton’s sold-out floral dress looks like this 18 Morrisons dress





















Laura Sutcliffe Kate Middleton wore a Faithfull The Brand pink floral dress in 2020. Morrisons’ Nutmeg range has a big dupe of the designer dress for 18.

When the duchess of cambridge wearing a statement dress you can be pretty sure she will be remembered for years to come. READ: Kate Middleton kicked off a new fashion trend we didn’t see coming Back in 2020, Prince williamthe wife of visited The Nook children’s hospice in Norfolk and hit the headlines with her multicolored Faithfull The Brand midi dress. The midi design featured cute puff sleeves and a striking pastel floral design and looked amazing on the royal. In fact, we still dream of it almost a year later. Loading the player … WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William launch their own YouTube channel Accessorizing to perfection as always, the mother-of-two styled her with her Russell and Bromley sneakers, gold hoops and loose, straight hair. MORE: Kate Middelton’s Polka Dot Top Comes Up In Unexpected Dress Style After she stepped out of it, the ‘Kate effect’ took hold as royal fans clamored to get their hands on her dress, which of course was sold out. Fortunately, it’s back in stock and you can buy it online for £ 180. Kate dazzled in her Faithfull The Brand floral dress But fear not, if £ 180 is out of your price range – get off at Morrisons, ASAP! When shopping for groceries, check out Nutmeg – the clothing section of the store. Marie-Louise Faithfull The Brand floral-print crepe midi dress, € 180, Net to wear BUY NOW They have a dead ringtone of Kate’s stunning dress for just £ 18. It has the same pastel tones, midi cut, floral print and relaxed fit. A large number for summer barbecues, garden parties and alfresco dining. Floral dress, £ 18, nutmeg at Morrisons BUY NOW New Look also has another similar lookalike. Pink mid-length dress buttoned with flowers on the front, € 15, New look BUY NOW READ: Most expensive royal engagement rings revealed in order of price Kate loves flowery dresses. She has been seen in a variety of gorgeous styles over the years and is a true fashion inspiration for anything that blooms. She works in vibrant colors, floral patterns and sophisticated silhouettes. We can’t wait to see what she does this summer … The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







