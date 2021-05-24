Fashion
JC Penney Increases Fashion Quotient With New Ryegrass Brand
Retailers that cater to budget conscious consumers have improved their clothing offering with better design and better quality materials. Walmart recently hired as Creative Director Brandon Maxwell, who designs an eponymous collection that is one of New York Fashion Week favorites, to inject style into several of its house brands.
Of course, Target Corp.
TGT
Penneys’ in-house design team worked overtime to update their existing brands and reinvent their fashion business as a somewhat elevated version of their old personality.
Simon Property Group
SPG
As Kohls pursues consumers with athletic wear, Penneys is launching Ryegrass, a clothing collection that flirts with the feminine aesthetic of designers like Jason Wu and luxury brands like Chloe.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
We knew we could create more fashion brands, but we weren’t allowed to do it yet, said Michelle Wlazlo, JC Penney’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer in an exclusive interview. First we had to repair the foundation. Ryegrass is happening because of all the hard work we’ve done. We have brought our brands, such as Worthington, to a very solid place, with strong positioning and solid sales. This has earned us the right to launch a higher brand. You cannot do this unless you have shown that the other marks are in order.
We love our client at Penneys so much, said Wlazlo, who was previously an executive at Target. Customers told us that as we put more fashion into our brands, she liked it. At the same time, if we take a more style-conscious client who hasn’t thought of JC Penney for fashion, that would be great, but it’s really for our client.
Ryegrass is launched today in 400 of the 672 JC Penneys stores.
Wlazlo said JC Penneys clients love overtly feminine styles. She wants to have this beauty, she added. She is concerned about her style and wants to be avant-garde. She shouldn’t have to invest [a large] amount of money. I would be happy if she bought Ryegrass from head to toe, but she might want to mix and match with our other brands.
Penneys is once again donating to all of its private labels and has launched several new brands in addition to Ryegrass. Stylus, a leisure brand, and three swimwear brands are new to the portfolio. Penneys has refined the giant Arizona brand for juniors and men.
We have work for men and children to come, but we focused on women first, Wlazlo said. We also launched several brands in the region of origin. We have over 10 high volume brands all of which are designed by our in-house design team We have already launched some brands and have a few more to come We are solidifying the brands we have to offer more choice in our portfolio.
Wlazlo said she wanted Ryegrass to be designed in-house so that Penneys could have control over every element of the brand. We wanted it to be extra special, she added. The fabrics used, the pimpled trims and the French seams are things that we generally don’t do in our own brands. Used the know-how of the seamstress.
Additionally, Ryegrass items feature satin, crepe satin, metallic jacquards and lace. There’s real leather, and it’s like butter, Wlazlo said. We had to use fabrics that define romantic luxury.
The details are also very important, hence the covered buttons, micro-pleats and gathers. The intricate details date back to the dressmaker’s craftsmanship, Wlazlo said. It’s higher, but still accessible with the right value proposition. It’s more expensive, but still great value. These brands operate through our strong partnerships with our national brands. In most physical stores, we positioned Ryegrass next to Ana and Levis.
Ryegrass will be launched through JC Penneys social media channels, online channels and in-store items. These have been improved with the use of tables and more mannequins. Presentation and storytelling have improved at JC Penney, Wlazlo said.
JC Penney will strategically use a fully digital marketing approach to launch Ryegrass. This brand is not something you usually think is from JCPenney and we felt it was important that the brand presented itself authentically, Wlazlo said.
The retailer hired a group of influencers whose handsome and feminine style matched the woman who would be interested in wearing Ryegrass, she said. We allowed them to select their favorite pieces so they could touch, feel and experience the quality and details firsthand, allowing them to tell the brand’s story for us on their social platforms.
Ryegrass will also be featured on JCPLive, the online retailer shopping experience that takes place every Friday. The segment will be hosted by influencers, Carol, @caroldemauro and Sabine, @thebstinger on Friday, May 28 at 11 a.m. PT. JCPLive airs simultaneously on JC Penney’s Facebook and YouTube channels as well as JCPenney.com/Live. Ryegrass is also featured on TikTok with editorial style photos and videos that will stand out from the rest of the JC Penneys assortment, Wlazlo said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]