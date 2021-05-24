JC Penney Increases Fashion Quotient With New Ryegrass Brand

JC Penney’s new brand Ryegrass has a feminine sensibility.

Courtesy of JC Penney



Retailers that cater to budget conscious consumers have improved their clothing offering with better design and better quality materials. Walmart recently hired as Creative Director Brandon Maxwell, who designs an eponymous collection that is one of New York Fashion Week favorites, to inject style into several of its house brands.

Of course, Target Corp.



has been advocating style for the masses since it sold its first iconic tea kettle from architect Michael Graves in 1999. The retailer has launched more than 10 clothing brands that each have $ 1 billion or more in sales. Cat & Jack, a children’s brand, made over $ 2 billion in volume in 2020.

Penneys’ in-house design team worked overtime to update their existing brands and reinvent their fashion business as a somewhat elevated version of their old personality.

Simon Property Group



and Brookfield Property Partners bought JC Penney out of bankruptcy last year, giving the ailing department store a reprieve. The retailer’s survival will depend on the capital that the co-owners of Penneys inject into the business to repair its outdated stores and inefficient supply chain.

As Kohls pursues consumers with athletic wear, Penneys is launching Ryegrass, a clothing collection that flirts with the feminine aesthetic of designers like Jason Wu and luxury brands like Chloe.

We knew we could create more fashion brands, but we weren’t allowed to do it yet, said Michelle Wlazlo, JC Penney’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer in an exclusive interview. First we had to repair the foundation. Ryegrass is happening because of all the hard work we’ve done. We have brought our brands, such as Worthington, to a very solid place, with strong positioning and solid sales. This has earned us the right to launch a higher brand. You cannot do this unless you have shown that the other marks are in order.

We love our client at Penneys so much, said Wlazlo, who was previously an executive at Target. Customers told us that as we put more fashion into our brands, she liked it. At the same time, if we take a more style-conscious client who hasn’t thought of JC Penney for fashion, that would be great, but it’s really for our client.

Ryegrass is launched today in 400 of the 672 JC Penneys stores.

Covered buds are a hallmark of ryegrass.

Courtesy of JC Penney



Wlazlo said JC Penneys clients love overtly feminine styles. She wants to have this beauty, she added. She is concerned about her style and wants to be avant-garde. She shouldn’t have to invest [a large] amount of money. I would be happy if she bought Ryegrass from head to toe, but she might want to mix and match with our other brands.

Penneys is once again donating to all of its private labels and has launched several new brands in addition to Ryegrass. Stylus, a leisure brand, and three swimwear brands are new to the portfolio. Penneys has refined the giant Arizona brand for juniors and men.

We have work for men and children to come, but we focused on women first, Wlazlo said. We also launched several brands in the region of origin. We have over 10 high volume brands all of which are designed by our in-house design team We have already launched some brands and have a few more to come We are solidifying the brands we have to offer more choice in our portfolio.

Wlazlo said she wanted Ryegrass to be designed in-house so that Penneys could have control over every element of the brand. We wanted it to be extra special, she added. The fabrics used, the pimpled trims and the French seams are things that we generally don’t do in our own brands. Used the know-how of the seamstress.

Additionally, Ryegrass items feature satin, crepe satin, metallic jacquards and lace. There’s real leather, and it’s like butter, Wlazlo said. We had to use fabrics that define romantic luxury.

Ryegrass separates mixed and matched and paired with jeans, for example.

Courtesy of JC Penney, of Barros / jcp



The details are also very important, hence the covered buttons, micro-pleats and gathers. The intricate details date back to the dressmaker’s craftsmanship, Wlazlo said. It’s higher, but still accessible with the right value proposition. It’s more expensive, but still great value. These brands operate through our strong partnerships with our national brands. In most physical stores, we positioned Ryegrass next to Ana and Levis.

Ryegrass will be launched through JC Penneys social media channels, online channels and in-store items. These have been improved with the use of tables and more mannequins. Presentation and storytelling have improved at JC Penney, Wlazlo said.

JC Penney will strategically use a fully digital marketing approach to launch Ryegrass. This brand is not something you usually think is from JCPenney and we felt it was important that the brand presented itself authentically, Wlazlo said.

The retailer hired a group of influencers whose handsome and feminine style matched the woman who would be interested in wearing Ryegrass, she said. We allowed them to select their favorite pieces so they could touch, feel and experience the quality and details firsthand, allowing them to tell the brand’s story for us on their social platforms.

Ryegrass will also be featured on JCPLive, the online retailer shopping experience that takes place every Friday. The segment will be hosted by influencers, Carol, @caroldemauro and Sabine, @thebstinger on Friday, May 28 at 11 a.m. PT. JCPLive airs simultaneously on JC Penney’s Facebook and YouTube channels as well as JCPenney.com/Live. Ryegrass is also featured on TikTok with editorial style photos and videos that will stand out from the rest of the JC Penneys assortment, Wlazlo said.