COVID-19 changed fashion shows but runway will survive

Australian Fashion Week is billed as one of the first live fashion shows since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parades, which are slated to begin on May 31, will feature established names like Romance Was Born and Zimmermann, as well as emerging stage designers. The return foray into physical shows after a year of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions stems from a decades-long routine that has seen reporters, editors, buyers, celebrities and taste makers descend twice a year in Paris, New York, London and Milan. to attend seasonal fashion weeks, where global and emerging designers present new collections through catwalks. Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Moscow have since joined these four global fashion centers, as well as Australian cities.

Since the early 1900s, the main purpose of parades has always been to promote and sell new products. (The fundamental rule of fashion is endless change and novelty.) The pandemic has changed things on the runway and beyond, forcing these events previously in person online. But even though COVID has spurred the digitalization of many aspects of the fashion industry, the world of high fashion had already experimented with the technology on the catwalks, from the launch of handbags and dresses attached to drones to the presentation. of digital shows broadcast to viewers with 3D glasses.

In the early 2000s, parades were big shows. In 2005, Chanel began to use Pariss Grand Palais as a backdrop on which Karl Lagerfeld envisioned grandiose installations recreating microcosms of everyday life. They included a supermarket, a airport, a beach, with sand and water; and a launch pad with a mechanical rocket. In 2008-2009, at the height of the global financial crisis, one track became a giant merry-go-round, carrying oversized pendants, bags and beaded bracelets. Meanwhile, other luxury brands, such as Dior and Dolce & Gabbana, have regularly held preseason shows in exotic locations, such as Marrakech, Mexico City, Capri, Cuba and Hong Kong, flying and hosting dozens of visitors often at great expense. .

Digital collections and social distancing

Then came COVID-19. The onset and lasting impact of the pandemic has had a huge economic impact on the industry, highlighting in many ways environmental and ethically unsustainable practices. And the brands that have survived have had to switch from otherwise in-person events to digital presentations of their collections with the pandemic, forcing designers to think in new ways. Valentinos Pierpaolo Piccioli, for example, addressed the rules of social distancing by posing 15 models on pedestals up to 5 meters high and creating elongated silhouettes of couture white dresses. Textile patterns and colors were then projected onto these silhouettes.

In September 2020 in Milan, Jeremy Scott, creator of Moschinos, created a COVID-free fashion show that wiped out both models and the public. Forty miniature puppets, 76 centimeters high, walked the podium between two rows of puppets replacing the audience. In the first row, a puppet version Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue and fashion power broker, stood out. Not to be outdone, in October, Chanel whose president Bruno Pavlovsky affirmed from the outset that Chanel will stick to its practice of showing “six more targeted collections” each year, affirming that “the parade remains the best way to express the brands creativity and know-how ”returned to a live show with an audience to present the spring / summer 2021 ready-to-wear, but a new COVID lockout in Paris prevented new shows in 2020 . His 2020/21 Haute Couture collection was a digital program broadcast from a castle in the Loire.

Drones and 3D

Yet some major global brands were already showcasing digital alongside physical shows or playing with technology. In February 2010, Burberry experimented with live streaming of her womenswear collection digitally in 3D in five locations. Journalists and celebrities were invited to private screening spaces in Paris, New York, Dubai, Tokyo and Los Angeles where they watched the show with 3D glasses. The show was inspired by the popularity of the James Camerons film Avatar (2009). In 2014, Fendi sent three drones to the runway to film a show. The move sparked excitement, but also raised concerns about hyper-surveillance. And again, in February 2018, Dolce & Gabbana showed their new collection of bags attached to drones. Small drones slid along the runway and over the heads of the audience before leaving the stage for the models.

The same year, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, floating clothes were sent down the runway attached to drones, producing a ghost effect. The show sparked outrage on social media, while organizers said it was about adding novelty. However, it was the first time that a fashion show was open to an audience of both men and women, instead of just women. This change may have prompted the use of drones.

Fashion is a big industry order some 2% of global gross domestic product every year, and since parades are important marketing tools, they are likely to stick around. An apparent return to normal is proof of this: in-person audiences will be authorized during Paris Fashion Week in July, and in June in Milan, for men’s collections. The British Fashion Council is also preparing to host smaller, COVID-safe in-person events. And all the while, brands will almost certainly continue to experiment with technology in the name of novelty.

Tiziana Ferrero-King is Senior Lecturer in Fashion at Queensland University of Technology. (This article was originally published by The Conversation)