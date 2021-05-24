Fashion
Cannibal & Craft dress code sign sparks controversy
On Saturday, a sign stuck to a window of Cannibal & Craft, a bar / nightclub located at 307 President Clinton Avenue in the River Market, began to circulate on social media. The “unacceptable outfits” included clothing and accessories such as sports hats, white t-shirts, leggings, baggy jeans, beanies and sunglasses, as well as gold chains, “excessive jewelry. “And” gang / club colors and badges. and jackets. “
Messages about the brand’s dress code restrictions went viral over the weekend, prompting debate over whether the policy suggested black people are not welcome at the facility and if it was at odds with the clothing worn by club employees and customers in the past. The waiters wear tank tops, which seems to contradict the dress code. And before deleting their Facebook page, Cannibal & Craft of Little Rock shared several photos of women in strapless or sleeveless tops, also an apparent violation.
Legally, businesses have the right to require dress codes, and signs on businesses indicating dress code restrictions are not uncommon. “No shirt, no shoes, no service” has sparked accusations of dress classism since the 1970s and, in the interest of public health, “masks required” signs have been ubiquitous on store doors for over. a year now. But Cannibal & Craft, which opened in October 2020, hit a nerve with the sign, and the Little Rock and Fayetteville sites have removed their Facebook pages from public view as the word spread. propagated.
The owners of the original Cannibal & Craft in Fayetteville posted a response on Facebook, distancing themselves from the Little Rock location and the dress code policy.
We passed by this morning and it looks like the sign has been removed. We reached out to the Little Rock site at noon Saturday to request comment and have yet to receive a response.
