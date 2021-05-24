Waleed Farid named next men’s basketball head coach

ITHACA, NY Ithaca College Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreational Sports, Susan bassett ’79, is pleased to announce that Waleed Farid has been named the next Head Coach of the Men’s Basketball Program. Farid became the 10th head coach of the men’s basketball program, which began competing in 1929-30.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Waleed Farid as the next head coach of men’s basketball for Ithaca College,” said Bassett. “Coach Farid emerged from rigorous national research as the clear choice to lead our men’s basketball program. He has competed at a high level as a player and coach, demonstrating his effectiveness as leadership in all of his roles. in the sport of basketball. He is committed to the scholar-athlete ideal and has demonstrated that academic achievement and excellence in athletics are compatible endeavors. In addition, Coach Farid will be an excellent colleague within our department and in the Ithaca College community. “

Farid comes to South Hill after spending the last five seasons as Hartwick College head coach in Oneonta, NY Farid has won 49 games in the first four seasons, including 16 wins in his freshman year at Hartwick. Off the pitch, Hartwick has enjoyed tremendous success in the classroom, winning the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award for the first time in the school’s history in 2019-2020. Outside of coaching, Farid was the founding member of Hartwick’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee.

“I want to thank Susan bassett and the rest of the search committee for giving me this opportunity, “said Farid.” Ithaca College is a place where I have had a great deal of respect going back to my playing days and now to be named the next men’s basketball head coach is truly an honor. “

“I look forward to joining the Bomber family and doing my part to help this sports department and this basketball program continue to achieve excellence in everything we do.”

Farid mentored three members of the Empire 8 All-Conference at the end of the 2019-20 season and had a D3hoops.com East Region and Empire 8 Rookie of the Year on his squad in 2017-18. Two other Hawks were named all-conference in Farid’s first season.

Prior to Hartwick, Farid spent seven years as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Stevens Institute of Technology (2009-16) in Hoboken, NJ In this span, Farid helped Stevens to a 127-67 and three 20 seasons wins. He helped the Ducks enter the Empire 8 tournament in six of his seven seasons and two regular season conference titles. Stevens won the CEAC Metro Championship in 2011 and was given a spot in the 2013 NCAA Tournament.

During his tenure as assistant, Stevens, a total of 14 student-athletes received recognition for all lectures, in addition to nods on the NABC All-District Team, the D3hoops.com All- Team Region, the ECAC All-Metro Region team, and the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association team.

As an outstanding student-athlete at Stevens, Farid guided the Ducks to the “Sweet 16” of the NCAA tournament in 2007 and the program’s first-ever ECAC subway title in 2008. He graduated as a that program career. leader in points, rebounds and interceptions, and still in the top 10 in several career categories. Farid has been a three-time All-Conference All-American Draft, a preseason All-American for the 2007-08 season, and won NABC All-Atlantic District and All-Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association honors in 2006- 07 and 2007-08. Farid graduated from Stevens in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in commerce and technology and was a recipient of a Presidential Fellowship. In 2013, Farid was inducted into the Stevens Athletic Hall of Fame.

“Waleed Farid will embrace and honor the tradition of excellence in bomber athleticism and lead the program to the level of competitive success that Ithaca aspires to in competition,” said Bassett. “I am confident that while Coach Farid will bring his own style to the direction of the basketball program, he will embody the values ​​we hold dear: integrity, respect, sportsmanship and a high work ethic.

After graduating, Farid went abroad to play for Alexandria Sporting Club in Egypt. He averaged 10 points in just 15 minutes per game.

Farid is an NSCA Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and Personal Trainer. He is also certified by Precision Nutrition as a Level 1 Nutrition Coach.

Farid will come to Ithaca with his eight-year-old wife, Jean, and their son Mikail.

What they say about Waleed Farid:

Bobby Hurley, Stevens Institute of Technology Head Coach “Waleed has made a big impact both as a student-athlete on the field and as an assistant coach on the sidelines of Stevens. He is a talented coach with excellent basketball knowledge that will immediately connect with his student-athletes in Ithaca. This is a great location for Ithaca College, and I am excited about the future of the Ithaca College men’s basketball program. “

Josh Loeffler, Johns Hopkins Head Coach “Waleed was a great player but an even better leader when I was his head coach. He was truly one of the best student-athletes, in terms of leadership, that I have encountered in my career as a coach. Without Waleed, Stevens basketball wouldn’t be where it is today. As a person, Waleed is one of the most loyal and upright people you will ever meet. He cares about this profession, and more, from his student-athletes. He always wants them to get better and instill a great culture and work ethic within the program at Ithaca College. I can honestly say that Ithaca College has found himself a great leader and colleague at Waleed Farid. “