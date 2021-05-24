Fashion
Mom brilliantly transforms 0-6 month dress into adorable toddler dress
A parent on TikTok shared an adorable and durable hack to transform baby dresses in clothes that children can wear for up to 2 years!
Watching your baby grow is one of the most exciting things about parenting. But constantly buying new baby clothes to fit them can really drain your wallet. Luckily, this TikTok parent has a great idea to do baby clothes last longer.
Bekkah (@ rebladd95), who is the mother of a toddler, shared a simple tip to get the most out of a baby dress.
In the video, Bekkah shows a baby dress for ages 0-6 months, which has an elastic at the bottom that causes the fabric to gather at a baby’s thighs. Bekkah explains that this elastic prevents [babies] to wear them as they grow older, so she devised a way to extend the shelf life of these clothes.
Bekkah then proceeds to remove the sewing thread around the elastic in order to remove it entirely from the dress.
After Bekkah removes all of the seams, she throws off the elastic and gets rid of any remaining loose thread.
The end product is a flowing, dress-like garment with plenty of room to grow.
Bekkah shows off the newly transformed dress on her own baby, who happily runs around the house in the garment.
Why did I never think about it ?!
The dress was a hit with TikTok users, who commented on how much they liked the idea.
Why did I never think about it ?! Thanks for sharing, wrote a comment.
Others were as interested in the Bekkah’s baby as they were in the dress.
Okay [you] did not warn us [you] having the cutest baby ever, one TikToker said.
He’s a cute baby, another little Bekkahs fan wrote.
When you have a good idea for a garment, it never hurts to have a good model.
