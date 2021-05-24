Fashion mogul drugged Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become richest man in the world



New Delhi: Bernard Arnault, owner of Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey (LMVH), a world leader in fashion and luxury, has taken over Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world. Arnault took first place on Monday with a net worth of $ 186.4 billion, beating Bezos with a net worth of $ 186 billion, according to Forbes. Arnault has reportedly added more than $ 47 billion to his net worth so far in 2021. Also Read – People Bid Over $ 2 Million For 10 Minute First Ride On Blue Origin’s Spaceship Last week, the French billionaire ended the day with a richer $ 800 million – with a net worth of $ 186 billion – after the company’s shares closed by almost half a percent more in Europe, tying Bezos for first place. On the other hand, Amazon stock fell just over 1% on Friday, shaving $ 2.3 billion from Bezos’ net worth, putting the two at the $ 186 billion mark. Also Read – Conor McGregor beats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to become Forbes highest paid athlete for the first time Arnault oversees an empire of 70 brands including Louis Vuitton and Sephora. He owns a 96.5% stake in Christian Dior, which controls 41% of LVMH. Earlier this year in January, LVMH struck a deal for US jeweler Tiffany & Co for $ 15.8 billion, considered the largest luxury brand acquisition ever. LVMH spent $ 3.2 billion in 2019 for the luxury hotel group Belmond, which owns or operates 46 hotels, trains and river cruises. Also Read – Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company Blue Origin to launch first crew into space in July | Deets inside

