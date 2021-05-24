Kanye Wests’ first Yeezy Gap collection to arrive in June





Gap is betting big on the Kanye West effect boosting its bottom line, and it won’t be long before we see how the partnership pays off. The mall brand said its first Yeezy collection is set to hit stores by the end of June, according to Fashion company. Gap has been largely quiet about his collaboration with West since his announcement last summer, but Kanye himself has alternated between pushing forward and being shot in the foot in the months since. While announcing his work with Gap, West teased with a single image showing what can be in store with colorful clothing including a hoodie. A month later he tweeted a video a fitting session that showed a wider range of daring basics. But before anything hit stores, West launched a tirade on Twitter against Adidas and Gap and claimed he wouldn’t release a single product with the latter unless he was named to the board. administration. No board role has followed, but it looks like West has come to his senses and Gaps’s great experience with Yeezy will begin soon. What to expect Based on the few images we’ve seen so far, the clothes should consist of basics that match what West himself has worn over the past few years. Initial reports indicated that everything in the collection would fall into the under $ 100 price bracket, making the clothes much more accessible than anything ever released under Yeezy proper. Hypebeasts lined up to secure goods, whether virtually or IRL, are virtually guaranteed and the residual effects on Gaps’ bottom line remain to be seen. Despite his public outbursts and spectacularly unsuccessful presidential bid, West is still one of fashion’s most influential people. The company is hoping that its Yeezy line will eventually lead fans in the West to switch to Gaps online offerings and grow stronger, but there is a very good chance that they will only buy what Kanyes name is directly into. bound. It’s a risk worth taking, however, as Gap falls short of its status as one of the Americas’ favorite shopping mall brands. Sales were already down 10% before the pandemic. In April, overall revenue was down more than $ 2.5 billion from the previous year. Gap must clearly do Something to get back into the good graces of consumers and see next month if Yeezy can be his messiah.







