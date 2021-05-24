Wedding dress exhibition returns to Shrewsbury





SHREWSBURY The highly popular and widely acclaimed Shrewsbury Historical Society wedding dress exhibit is back. Starting Saturday May 29 and Sunday May 30 and Monday May 31 Memorial Day weekend, the exhibit at the Shrewsbury Historical Society, 419 Sycamore Ave., will be open from noon to 4 p.m. This exhibition will include the historic and modern dresses on display last year, as well as eight additional new dresses, bringing the total wedding dresses on display to 28. The exhibition will also include a number of items, clothing and photographs related to the bride, including some members of the Historical Society. Guests will also have the opportunity to visit the East Room on the second floor for a second display of unique and memorable items from the Borden Estate as well as a stained glass window once installed at the Old Brick Reformed Church in Marlboro. Our Society’s volunteers are very happy to continue and add to this very popular exhibit, said Society President Donald Burden. The audience showed great interest not only in the dresses and their personal stories, but also in the unique way each is presented. We are happy to welcome those who have never seen the exhibition before, and we are sure that those who have already seen the original exhibition will be delighted with the exciting new items that we have added, thanks to the generosity of so many. conservationists., says Burden. There is no entrance fee for the exhibition, however, donations are always gratefully accepted to continue the upkeep and upkeep of the Society building. The exhibition hall will be open twice a week in June and July on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Society volunteers will also make the room available for special appointments by calling 732-530-7374.







