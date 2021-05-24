Bronx fashion designer uses platform to help train other designers in his home borough

Subscribe to our NY Politics Newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across New York

At first, Bronx designer Mugzy McFly had no idea he would make a career in fashion. When he was in high school, McFly was very into sneaker culture and saw how you could build an outfit around a pair of shoes.

“It was from basketball. The most vocal part of the outfit would be sneakers, ”McFly said. “To have a good outfit, you start with sneakers. Everyone would buy the same shirt or jersey, I thought if I wanted to stand out I had to go my own way.

McFly began to create his own personalized clothing and eventually fell in love with the design. He couldn’t make a career in clothing design until he graduated from high school and had his own problems in the job market.

“It’s the funniest thing, I wasn’t aware that this was where I was headed. It wasn’t until later, maybe 2010 or 2011, after I graduated and I really stalled and couldn’t find a job, ”McFly said. “I knew a few people who had personalized brands and that sparked my interest. I fell in love, it made me want to do my thing. It was a last shot, I thought I could really do it.

McFly started his own streetwear brand, Signed By McFly, and has been designing ever since. Currently, Signed By McFly offers a range of different styles that include custom shirts, hoodies, jumpsuits, shoes, hats and more, and the line has worked with Post Malone, Maino and Doja Cat as well as Bernice. Burgos and Jim Jones, natives of the Bronx.

For McFly, it really started to sink into the fact that he could design for a living when the “daddy’s hat” craze was an unstructured, pre-curved cap with an adjustable strap that really hit the front. of fashion a few years ago.

“When daddy’s hat first became popular, I hated hats. I grew to love them, but I wasn’t a hat person, ”McFly said. “I had friends who made daddy’s hats and wanted one so badly, but I didn’t understand why. I said to myself: “I’m going to make one, I can do it for my own brand.” I made one and previewed it on Snapchat. It was the end, that one hit so hard. It changed the whole trajectory of everything I did.

Since launching his brand, McFly has worked to help put the Bronx back on the map by working with other Bronx creators and designers. McFly had opened a store that sells New York-based brands, the majority of which are minority-owned and from the Bronx, and created several opportunities for Bronx designers and models to gain more exposure in the industry and among his own. customers.

“I wanted to provide a platform for people to learn how to sell his products without me. I did fashion shows and gave opportunities to models in the Bronx. I had a bunch of people at their first modeling gigs and did a lot of designer gigs, and did a number of pop-up shops, ”McFly said. “I already have enough crowds coming for me, and I’m always collaborative. At one point in November we have a pop-up, we’ve been on the news for three years in a row. 20 vendors were able to attract larger crowds than normal and gain visibility. It was the best way to do it organically.

For McFly, raising the Bronx is something he always wanted to do because the Bronx holds a special place in his heart as his borough and he sees all that he has given to the rest of the city.

“This is what I want to do. I love it so much here, sometimes it’s the forgotten village. Everyone goes to Brooklyn, Queens, Harlem, and Manhattan. Bronx is Ralph Lauren’s home, it’s funny how nobody ever makes that connection, ”said McFly. “I want to dab the Bronx. We have the Yankees and the zoo, but we have a creative melting pot and I want to stress that. I am a product of my environment, I want to preserve it, continue and pay attention to it. If I can give enough to continue this work, I will keep this work alive.

McFly is currently working on a new hat design as well as a new shoe design that he plans to be more accessible to those who are more mainstream in their fashion choices.

“I have a whole new silhouette coming out and I think everyone will love it. It’s intimate enough that anyone who wears clothes will love it. Not everyone takes fashion risks, so you have to appease both crowds, ”said McFly.

Follow McFly on @mugzymcfly on Instagram, or stay up to date with his latest creations and releases on ignedbymcfly.com or on the Signed by McFly app on Apple and Android.