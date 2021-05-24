TikToker black wedding dress 3 months before her wedding

Alyssa Hevern dyed her wedding dress black just three months before her wedding.

She dyed the dress at home with hot water, vinegar, and all-purpose dye.

Hevern posted a TikTok of her dress dye which got over 18 million views.

For many brides, staining their wedding dresses is a nightmare.

Although colorful dresses have started to be all the rage in the bridal world, white and off-white dresses are still the most popular option for weddings, leaving brides in fear of splashes or blemishes on their wedding dresses. dresses.

But that was not the case for Alyssa Hevern, a South Dakota bride who decided to dye her wedding dress black three months before her big day in August.

Hevern, 22, told Insider she was not interested in a traditional wedding as she started planning her nuptials.

“We have a lot of different and traditional quirks planned throughout our wedding and hope our guests enjoy them as we do,” she told Insider.

She bought a white wedding dress for $ 500 at The bridal gallery for the nuptials with her mother last year, but Hevern explained in a TikTok that she always intended to wear a black wedding dress.

“Black has always told me a lot,” she said in the video. “I feel more confident when I wear it. I also don’t believe that black symbolizes death or funeral, and I sincerely believe that anyone should be able to choose the color they want to wear at their wedding. “

“The idea that I wear black is nothing new,” Hevern continued. “We had planned our entire ceremony and reception around the idea that I was wearing black. We chose a dark and moody theme with elegance.”

The couple’s wedding date on August 13 falls on a Friday, so the dress also matches the traditionally supertitious date.

“I was very inspired by the aesthetics, the confidence I gained from wearing a black dress and the opportunity to personalize the dress,” Hevern told Insider.

Hevern said in a separate video that she did not buy a black dress initially because they are expensive. It made more sense to buy a more affordable white dress and dye it, she said.

Hevern dyed the dress alone at home with hot water, vinegar and Drive all-purpose dye. A three pack of the dye costs $ 21.50 on Amazon. Hevern’s mother bought her the dye and other supplies she needed to dye the dress, as she said in a TikTok.

Hevern dyed the dress in a plastic tub, let it sit in a protective color fixer in a separate tub, and rinsed it off in his shower.





Alyssa Hevern’s wedding dress in a dye pot.



TikTok / Alyssa Hevern









She documented the process in a TikTok video, which has been viewed over 18 million since its publication on May 12.

She said she had to dye the dress three times because it didn’t have the color she was looking for after just one attempt.

For example, after the first round of dyeing, the dress had a green tint.

But after the third round, the dress was exactly as Hevern had imagined it, she said.

“I am absolutely impressed with the result of my dress and love every detail,” she said.





Alyssa Hevern had to dye the dress three times to get the color she wanted.



Alyssa Hevern









“I think that made my dress so much more than just a wedding dress,” she added.

Hevern posted seven now-viral TikToks on her wedding dress dyeing, letting her followers know about the process in real time.

The videos offered a guide for other brides wanting to try dyeing their dresses, as Hevern shared step by step process to dye the dress with the spectators.

TikToks have become very popular.

While Hevern’s first article on the dress was the most viewed of the series, his additional videos on the dress have between one and five million views each.

Since sharing the videos of her wedding dress, Hevern has also posted videos of other elements of her wedding that she has tinkered with, like his centerpieces.

“I am completely amazed at the massive response to my TikTok videos,” Hevern said. “The support I have received is exceptional.”

“We’re so excited and grateful,” she added, speaking of herself and her fiance, Taylor Johns, with whom she has two children.

Hevern told Insider that Johns had not seen her dress or the videos at the time of writing, although he knew Hevern had dyed the dress.

“August 13, 2021 cannot come soon enough,” Hevern said.