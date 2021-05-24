Assistant coach of swimming and diving for men and women





job description : Date posted: May 24, 2021 Location: 604 East College Avenue, North Manchester, IN, United States Job overview: The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach is responsible for helping the Head of Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach lead a successful Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program at the University from Manchester. This will include assisting in the management of all aspects of coaching, eligibility, recruiting, retention, budget and planning. The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach is also responsible for assisting the Head of Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach in raising funds for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program. , match day management instructions and assignments. Essential functions of the position: Help the head coach to: Eligibility, including: Provides a list of team members for eligibility clarification before preseason, after preseason and at year end. Monitors student-athlete eligibility during the season and works with the Student Success Center to coordinate student-athlete support.

Recruitment, including: Recruitment of student-athletes committed to academic success. Oversee and coordinate athletic recruitment efforts with assistant coaching staff and admissions counselors. Provide an annual recruiting plan to the Athletic Recruitment Liaison. Recruitment plan report.

Retention, including: Work with the Athletic Director to establish retention programs and retention rates for the Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive program. Maintain a satisfactory retention rate for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program. Track retention rates in the Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive program, including benchmarking internally within the university and externally with other NCAA Division III schools. Retention Progress Report for the Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Program.

Budget, including: Prepare the initial budget request. Ordering equipment according to established procedures. Organize team transportation, make hotel reservations and organize team meals on off-campus trips. Complete an annual inventory. Emits, recovers and stores all equipment. Organizes repair of equipment.

Coaching, planning and team management, including: Determines the goals and objectives of sport within the framework of the philosophy of the institution. Organize and lead practice sessions. Ensure appropriate safety precautions during practices, games and team travel. Cooperation with sports training staff by submitting training schedules, game schedules and full roster information in a timely manner. Works with the Sports Information Director regarding internal and external advertising. Works with the Athletics Director or Assistant Athletics Director on schedules and trip details. Works with the Athletics Director on pitch or court preparations and ensures facilities are in place. Arrange for alternative diets if practice times conflict with the food service schedule. Establishes guidelines for the proper conduct of student-athletes. Recommend student-athletes for rewards. Provides adequate feedback and evaluation to student-athletes on potential, progress and performance. Responsible for driving vehicles belonging to the University for outdoor competitions. Complete the reports required for the sports department.

Qualifications: Baccalaureate preferred, progress to baccalaureate required.

Coaching and / or gaming experience preferred.

NCAA Division III track and field experience preferably as a coach or student-athlete.

Passed NCAA Division III Rules Test.

CPR / AED first aid certification required (available on site).

Experience working directly with people of diverse racial, ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds.

Willingness to enhance professional growth by attending clinics and workshops and being part of national and state coaching associations.

Ability to represent the sports department appropriately and professionally at all times.

Ability to abide by NCAA, HCAC and University of Manchester rules of sport at all times.

Ability to attend athletic staff meetings, mandatory student-athlete programs, admission events, sports banquets and fundraising activities for the sport.

Ability to adapt the communication style to several cultural environments. Work timetable: This is an exempt, full-time position for 12 months. Forty hours per week, Monday to Friday, will be the general rule, but the hours are flexible, especially in season. Evenings, weekends and trips are compulsory. The University of Manchester is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants who further diversify our faculty and staff are welcome. How to register Apply: Consideration of applications begins immediately and will continue until the position is filled. Apply online through ADP and upload a cover letter and resume with your completed job application. Questions can be emailed to Jenny Steele, Employment Coordinator. Contact information Jennifer Steele, Employment Coordinator phone: 260-982-5559







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos