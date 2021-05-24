Covington Softball, Covington Baseball and Brighton Baseball Dramatically Gain State Places

It was an unforgettable Friday night for Tipton County High School track and field.

All in under an hour at three different locations, three teams – Covington Softball, Covington Baseball and Brighton Baseball – a dog crammed in celebration after winning places in the TSSAA Spring Fling State Championships this week in Murfreesboro.

There were compelling scenarios for each victory.

The Lady Chargers hadn’t been in the affirmation since 2010 and had lost their sectional game six straight before Friday’s home section game against South Gibson.

With two ons and one out in the bottom of the seventh and the score tied 4-4, Lauren Vickery struck a rocket that was caught by South Gibson’s shortstop for the second out. As Vickery returned to the canoe, she whispered something to Sarah Richardson, a second year student who was next. Apparently she told him to send Covington to the state.

Richardson made a single on the left, Charleigh Cole scored easily from second place and the celebration continued with a 5-4 victory.

“I was scared, I was so scared,” Richardson said when asked what was going through her mind as she approached the plate. “I was literally praying when I went up to bat.”

“It’s really good because we were taken a season away,” said junior Ana Gover, who had a solo homerun in the bottom of the fifth to give Covington a 4-3 lead. “Extending this season is so exciting. I am really proud of all the girls, of each of them. I think the whole team felt the energy, like we were going to win.

Cole hit a two-run homer for Covington at the bottom of the first and Richardson single in a run later in the inning to give the Lady Chargers a 3-0 lead. South Gibson scored two points in the second and one in the tied third game. South Gibson’s Gracie Wiliams hit a solo homerun early in the sixth to tie the game at 4-4, setting up the dramatic ending.

Vickery pitched well for Covington, working through multiple jams to secure the full game victory.

Covington head coach Justus Cousar found a quiet spot in the dugout moments after the win as his players continued to celebrate on the pitch.

“Obviously it feels good,” he laughs. “It just feels like it’s been a long time. We were finally able to take the next step against a very good softball team… It made a huge difference for us to be able to play at home tonight. We had this lost chance instead of giving them the last chance. “

About 30 minutes later and 60 miles away in Medina, young Charger Chris Godwin achieved the biggest success of his career. He threw a solo homeroom early in the ninth to give Covington a 5-4 Section victory over South Gibson and another bunch of dogs ensued.

It didn’t look like the game was going to result in any extra innings when Covington trailed 4-2 in the start of the seventh with no one and two strikeouts.

Holden Warmath drew and Landon Myers opted to keep the season alive before a Godwin ground ball passed the South Gibson second baseman and both runners scored.

Brennan Forbess and Paxton Messer each doubled earlier in the game and Forbess led in two.

Warmath struck out 11 in six innings and Parker Davis pitched the last three, allowing only one hit and no runs.

Around the same time Covington was celebrating on the South Gibson Mound, 132 miles away in Germantown, Brighton pitcher Logan Rushing completed a 13-strike-out, four-hit gem to send the Cardinals to state for the first time. of the history of the school.

Rushing also singles, trebles and leads in two points as Brighton beat Houston, 4-1.

He seemed to get stronger as the match progressed. Rushing struck out three of the last five hitters he faced, including the last hitter, prompting his teammates to mobilize him on the mound.

Brighton begins the AAA Class State Tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Science Hill at Siegel High School. Covington Baseball opens the Class AA game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Greenbrier at Blackman High School. The first Covington Softball Class AA State game will be played Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against Forrest at Starplex Park.

Rosemark baseball and softball also advanced to Murfreesboro with wins last week. The Lady Rebels will play Silverdale on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Starplex and the Rebels will play CAK on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Christian School.