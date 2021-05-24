Kim Jones unveils the Sporty Dior Men’s Resort 2022 range





Kim Jones is approaching his third year as a male art director at Dior, and while the lead visionary’s design repertoire is known to draw on modern art collaborators be it KAWS, Daniel Arsham, Amoako Boafo, Kenny Scharf or Peter Doig from past seasons of Jones took a different approach to Resort 2022. Browsing through the archives, the designer looked for sartorial inspiration in the 1960s style archetypes of renowned designer Marc Bohan who directed the label for 30 years. Jones modifies Bohan’s famous Dior Oblique motif in subtle shapes across the collection, while former designer Dior’s heart-shaped “CD” lands on jackets and shirts in custom embroidery. Plus, vintage “Christian Dior Atelier” iconography elevates button-down varsity jackets and baseball shirts. “Obviously the customer will recognize and be comfortable with Dior shapes, but we wanted to play around with the proportions a bit and look for a way to make the tailoring less formal, but still really relevant,” Jones said in a communicated to WWD. Wide-leg pants complement square suit jackets, while nylon windbreakers that convert to saddlebags and a selection of cheetah print and sheepskin jackets are likely to have mass appeal. A relaxed but pointed fit underlines the entire range, while a sophisticated color wheel of chocolate brown, forest green, light pink and dark navy is a testament to Jones’ nearly three-year legacy with the brand. “The color palette was actually a compilation of all of our favorite colors that we have used over the past three years, mixing them together and highlighting them so that we can then take the next step of what we do at Dior. I think it’s good to reinvent what you do, ”he added. With Dior’s growing shoe category, Jones welcomed the B30 sneaker, which plays in French modernist codes with an oversized “CD” embossed logo and aerodynamic construction. On the accessories side, the collection welcomes the new Lingot bag, which features a rectangular shape in a range of sizes. Elsewhere, rumors are circulating in the sneaker community of new colourways for the Dior x Air Jordan 1. Although the new shoes have yet to be confirmed by either brand, take a look at the mockups. of House of Heat of what the new models might look like.

