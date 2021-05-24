The terrifying fashion resurgence of the year 2000

I first felt he last summer, exploring the Depop resale app for funky colored platform sandals and windbreakers to treat my midpandemic discomfort. Going through teenage closets started to make me feel very how are you, my comrades Inspired by the same sheepish embarrassment I experience every time I open TikTok as I think do for many millennials on the internet these days. We are no longer, as a generation, a cultural flashpoint, and with our growing irrelevance and decrepitude, we have had to accept that this is the world of Gen Z now; made only weak attempts to coexist there.

I’m usually on the lookout for vintage pieces from the 80s and 90s or earlier, if I’m lucky and there are gems to be found on Depop, which is a younger, more hip alternative for them. second-hand purchases to more normal apps like Poshmark. But I’ve noticed more and more that the songs that end on the Depops Explore tab are captioned by their savvy sellers with sooo y2k!

I realized with growing horror that, for the first time in my life, vestiges of my own teenage years have now become desirably retro: Paul Frank baby t-shirts, lace camisoles, mini skirts, low rise Guess jeans. And I like to think that my sense of hopelessness in the face of this unfortunate turn of events has less to do with the fact that I am forced to recognize the passage of time and that, every minute of every day, I am so much more close to my own death. I mean, that’s obviously a factor! But more importantly, I think, for me and many of my friends trying to dress up right now, the resurgence of mid-aughts fashion is so appalling because most of it is. really ugly.

Ed Hardy shirts were monstrosities in 2006. We already knew that! Did I blow three waitress paychecks on a single dazzled long sleeve T-shirt with, I don’t know, a horse or something on it that year? OK, yes, but I did regret it almost immediately afterwards. Other trends weren’t so blatantly atrocious to me at the time, but in retrospect they’re completely irritating: why do we wear flare jeans with ragged hems constantly dragging through the mud and threatening to trip us over? Why, when I went to a Simple Plan concert at age 14, which was, at that time, the best night of my life, I thought I was the pinnacle of fashion because I layered an Abercrombie miniskirt over a pair of American Eagle and punk jeans with a studded belt? Why did we constantly wear waist belts that were of no use? Why!!!

Perhaps no trend scares millennial women more than low-rise jeans, especially those of us whose bodies have never lent themselves well to heroine chic.

Like a tragic number of teenage girls, I hated my body for most of college and high school. Not only wide hips and a big ass had yet to be crowned as a beauty standard (white, mainstream) by the Kardashians. popularization of black aesthetics; my curves literally wouldn’t fit in most clothes available at the time. I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels haunted by the daily terror of potentially exposing my ass to the cute boy behind me in math class. I envied my peers, not to mention the celebrities they emulated, who could wear crop tops over a long belly band with exposed hip bones because I was required to have at least one camisole tucked in at any time, made up for doing the buttocks – covered with work on my denied pants. There was a lot of denim around my Converse sneakers that could have made more sense at the top, actually covering my fitness.

Cut’s Sarah Spellings interviewed trend forecasters three years ago who predicted the return of low elevations by 2020, and he’s been widely condemned on social media. Why on earth would people submit to this hell again? We were sure that would not happen. But the aughts are back, baby, and they’re back with a vengeance.

And yet, as Internet culture expert Rebecca Jennings intelligently noted in an article at Vox last month, people tend to forget how much they hated the things they love. Not so long ago, she notes in her story titled Low Rise Jeans Are Back. Do not panic. the idea of ​​trapping yourself in a pair of tall Levis seemed equally implausible and unappealing to many of us. I still vividly remember when my punk friends and I were the only ones in town wearing skinny jeans before they suddenly started popping up in the Gap windows. Trends come and go, and reinterpretations of decades past are just that: reinterpretations. Which, in the case of Y2K fashion, will hopefully incorporate what women have enjoyed over the past decade, wider acceptance of different body types, greater availability of clothing plus size, fatter portrayal and activism as well as the undeniably fun maximalism of the 2000s, writes Jennings.

Me too trying do not panic. But it is difficult! Addison Rae, a 20 year old TikToker and one of the most famous people in the world, of whom I literally know nothing, wore a Christopher Esber watches last weekend at the MTV Movie & TV Awards which made me and many other Olds wince on our phone screens. People on social media were excited about the barely-there bandeau top, but it was the odd dart at the waist and the low-rise maxi skirt that won me over. You deserve better than that, people!

But maybe teens shouldn’t listen to me and neither of us. Stop trying to warn Gen Z about the dangers of low-rise flare jeans, writer Anna Fitzpatrick recently tweeted. It is a lesson they must learn on their own. Do you want to be the scolding teacher or the cool (but not too cool) aunt? Now is the time to make a choice.

OK fine. Do whatever you want, Gen Z. But I mean in the universe I hope adult women’s clothing doesn’t all go like the garbage fires of the 2000s. Have you ever started shopping for clothing from? ceremony for Hot Vax Girl Summer? Good luck avoiding the flashbacks of tearful trips to the locker room on the eve of your graduation party because asymmetrical cuts, lots of ugly gathers, and chain belts for no reason will be there to welcome you.

If Gen Z wanted to romance a decade, many of them weren’t even alive, all the power was in their hands. But those of us who suffered during the 2000s shouldn’t have to do it all over again. I pray that low rise jeans become just one option among many, rather than ubiquitous and inevitable, otherwise I’ll have to finally defeat my threats to escape into the woods and / or a lesbian commune where I’ll wear exclusively muumuus and I’ll never have to. worry about never blinking a man again. Amen.