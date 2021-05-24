Document provides overview of proposed dress code changes for St. Johns County





ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Florida The proposed dress code changes for students in St. Johns County school districts include removing a rule that girls’ skirts should be no shorter than four inches above the knee and making standards identical clothing for boys and girls, according to an internal document obtained by News4Jax. The district is also considering adding a change that requires shirts and tops to cover students’ entire shoulders and be long enough to cover their waist and stomach, according to the document. The proposed changes come after Bartram Trail High School was criticized last week over a decision by teachers to digitally edit 80 photos of female students that were featured in the yearbook. RELATED | We can do better: St. Johns superintendent breaks silence over edited girl directory photos A d The recommended changes are among those that will be presented to the school board on Tuesday during a workshop on the student code of conduct. Instead of requiring that skirts, dresses and shorts be no shorter than 4 inches above the knee, the district is proposing that they be no shorter than fingertip length or mid-thigh, whichever is shorter, according to the document. The district will also consider adding a definition of distraction to the dress code. Parents who saw the document and spoke to News4Jax said the proposed changes were not enough. Superintendent Tim Forson, who spoke to News4Jax on Monday about the fallout from the phone book photo and dress code, said part of the problem was that the district was not consistent when it came to the dress code enforcement for boys and girls on a daily basis. based. I think one of the key things is that it is fair to every student so there is no gender bias, there is no bias towards it and any other way that might exist. Even unintentionally, it’s easy to do, Forson said. I think this is the one piece that no matter who I am, whether I’m male or female, wealthy or not, that she treats me fairly. A d RELATED | 80 yearbook photos, all girls, edited by a St. Johns County High School employee Forson said the district will present the dress code revisions on Tuesday which we hope are satisfactory to everyone. Any change to the student code of conduct, which includes the dress code, must be approved by the school board. The purpose of Tuesday’s workshop is to take a closer look at the dress code and get feedback from the community, but the board won’t vote on any changes until later.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos